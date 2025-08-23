Captain Stephanie Waeber with the championship trophy that the YB women won last season Keystone

The Women's Super League starts this weekend in year 1 after the home European Championship. The momentum from the successful major event is to be carried forward, even without the best Swiss players.

The European Championship proved that women's football in Switzerland has great potential. Almost every game was sold out, around 700,000 tickets were sold and 3.79 million people watched the tournament on Swiss television. The task now is to exploit this potential in Switzerland. The Swiss Football Association's motto is: "Reach the audience".

A target group has been identified that is predominantly young, female and high-earning. The aim now is to attract them to the Women's Super League stadiums, which last year had nothing in common with the exciting European Championship arenas. On average, around 600 people attended the matches of the best Swiss women's league, most of which took place at smaller sports grounds.

The start at St. Jakob-Park

The signs ahead of the start of the new season on Saturday are positive, according to Marion Daube, the director responsible for women's football at the association. "Now we have to work on making the league even more visible. Take the momentum with us." An increased presence in social and traditional media as well as more detailed information on the players and the venues on the association's own portal (awsl.ch) should help to keep interest high.

The clubs are obliged to play at least two home games this season in the big stadium, i.e. where the men's teams always play. FC Basel will open its season on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Aarau at St. Jakob-Park and will offer a supporting program. YB, with a women's football day on September 14, and Rapperswil-Jona, with its season opener last weekend, are also making their mark.

It is events like these that Daube has in mind to attract the European Championship audience to the national championship. Overall, it is clear that much more is being done to give the best women's teams in Swiss football a platform - both at the clubs themselves and in the media, which will report more intensively on the championship. The introduction of Friday matches this season should also ensure a better TV presence.

Many departures at YB, FCB and FCZ

Much like the men's Super League, the women's championship also has to cope with competition from foreign leagues. The best players quickly migrate to better and higher-paying leagues. Of the 23 Swiss players who won the hearts of fans in the summer, only one, FCB midfielder Coumba Sow, plays in the Women's Super League. With Naomi Luyet and Iman Beney, Swiss champions YB Women lost two Swiss teenagers to Hoffenheim and Manchester City respectively.

"There have been a few changes. Some regular players have left to take the next step," said YB captain Stephanie Waeber. "But we are well prepared and have a strong squad for this season." There have also been numerous changes at FC Basel, who were not rewarded with a title for a strong last season, and at cup winners FC Zurich. Play-off finalists GC lost their young Swiss European Championship participant Noemi Ivelj. Servette Chênois, which was able to strengthen its squad with foreign players, is considered the transfer winner.

Last season, the top seven teams in the final table played on an equal footing. Only Lucerne, Thun and Rapperswil-Jona dropped down. The format has not changed. After 18 rounds of the regular season, there will be playoffs with two final matches to decide the title. The bottom two teams in the qualifiers will play against promotion contenders to retain their division.

