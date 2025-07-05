  1. Residential Customers
Pictures of the funeral service The world bids farewell to Diogo Jota - numerous stars have traveled to Portugal

Linus Hämmerli

5.7.2025

Funeral Diogo Jota
Funeral Diogo Jota. Jota's long-time Liverpool colleagues Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson enter the church with a rose bush bearing the numbers 20 and 30, the Jota brothers' shirt numbers.

Jota's long-time Liverpool colleagues Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson enter the church with a rose bush bearing the numbers 20 and 30, the Jota brothers' shirt numbers.

Image: KEYSTONE

Funeral Diogo Jota. Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva were buried on Saturday, July 5, in Gondomar (Portugal).

Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva were buried on Saturday, July 5, in Gondomar (Portugal).

Image: KEYSTONE

Funeral Diogo Jota. Pallbearers carry the coffins of the deceased Portuguese international Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva to the church.

Pallbearers carry the coffins of the deceased Portuguese international Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva to the church.

Image: KEYSTONE

Funeral Diogo Jota. Fellow national team player Bruno Fernandes is also present.

Fellow national team player Bruno Fernandes is also present.

Image: KEYSTONE

Funeral Diogo Jota. In the center: The brothers' grandfather.

In the center: The brothers' grandfather.

Image: KEYSTONE

Funeral Diogo Jota. The parents Joaquim and Isabel.

The parents Joaquim and Isabel.

Image: KEYSTONE

Funeral Diogo Jota. Coach of the Portuguese national team Roberto Martinez.

Coach of the Portuguese national team Roberto Martinez.

Image: KEYSTONE

Funeral Diogo Jota. Bernardo Silva bids farewell to Jota.

Bernardo Silva bids farewell to Jota.

Image: KEYSTONE

Funeral Diogo Jota. Former teammates Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara on their way to the funeral ceremony.

Former teammates Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara on their way to the funeral ceremony.

Image: KEYSTONE

Funeral Diogo Jota. Many people are also present outside the church.

Many people are also present outside the church.

Image: KEYSTONE

Family and friends attend the funeral service for the international footballer and his brother in the church in Diogo Jota's home town. Companions such as Virgil van Dijk also mourn in Gondomar.

05.07.2025, 12:07

05.07.2025, 14:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Diogo Jota (28) died in a traffic accident on Thursday, July 3. His brother André was there and also died.
  • Jota last played for Liverpool FC and won the Nations League with Portugal last June.
  • He and his brother will be buried in Gondomar near Porto on Saturday.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk carried a bouquet of flowers with Diogo Jota's shirt number 20, while national team colleague Ruben Neves flew in directly from the Club World Cup in the USA: The family and close friends of Diogo Jota, the Portuguese international footballer from Liverpool FC who died in an accident, and his brother André da Silva paid their respects at an emotional funeral service.

In the small church in their home town of Gondomar near Porto, there was only room for a few mourners from the inner circle. Many more people waited in silent prayer and mourning in the square in front of the church. At the end of the funeral service, the two simple wooden coffins were carried out of the church to the sound of bells. Priests led the funeral procession to the cemetery right next to the church. A large crowd was already waiting at the cemetery to attend the funeral at a distance.

Friend Neves flew from the Club World Cup to the funeral service

Many of Diogo Jota's teammates had also traveled to the funeral service: Liverpool stars van Dijk, Andy Robertson and coach Arne Slot were joined by Diogo Jota's friend and national team colleague Neves, among many others. The Portuguese had played for Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup the previous evening and wept for his deceased friend during a minute's silence.

The leaders of the Portuguese state, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and head of government Luís Montenegro, as well as friends, neighbors, athletes and fans had already paid their last respects to the brothers the day before at the traditional wake. The atmosphere during the wake, which lasted well into the night, was traditionally quiet, with visitors condoling the relatives and some praying together.

Diogo Jota had recently got married

28-year-old Diogo Jota was killed in a car accident in north-western Spain on Thursday night, along with his brother André da Silva (25). The accident was probably caused by a burst tire. The car left the road, broke through a crash barrier and burst into flames.

The football world reacted with shock to the news of the death. Jota had just married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children. The two had been a couple since their school days.

