Harry Kane is cursed by a Ghanaian spiritualist, water breaks are being phased out, and Donald Trump is tweaking the rules: World Cup oddities from A for Akanji to Z for tariffs.

Akanji, Manuel: He missed his penalty kick in the shootout against Colombia in the Round of 16—and yet, just a few minutes later, he was in the quarterfinals with Switzerland. Rarely has a missed penalty kick been forgotten so quickly. “That was my last penalty kick,” the Swiss national team defender insisted nonetheless, after having already failed from the penalty spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 and 2024 European Championships, when Switzerland was eliminated by Spain and England, respectively.

Balogun, Folarin: A U.S. forward who received a red card but was later pardoned by FIFA. Earlier, Donald Trump had called his buddy Gianni Infantino—presumably not just to have the rules explained to him (“I didn’t know what the hell a red card was”).

Covered his mouth: Referee Ivan Barton issued the first red card in World Cup history for covering one’s mouth with a hand during a dispute between players—and he did so appropriately. His decision, delivered in a firm tone following a VAR review, went viral online: “After review. Number 10. Paraguay. Covered his mouth. Decision is: Red Card!”

Doku, Jérémy: Belgian national team player who left the World Cup for a while to be there for the birth of his first child. Thanks to the extended World Cup schedule—which included breaks of more than a week for some nations—he could actually have gotten married back home as well, but it wasn’t necessary; he’d already done so.

Own goals: Scored more often than many a striker. In total, the ball ended up in the wrong net 14 times—more than ever before at a World Cup. While there were only two in Qatar in 2022, the previous record of 12 own goals set in 2018 has now been surpassed. One of the own goals was scored by Miro Muheim, who deflected a ball into his own net against Qatar to make it 1–1.

Curse: Nana Kwaku Bonsam is the name of the man who truly neutralized Harry Kane. At least, that’s what he claims. The Ghanaian spiritualist announced before England’s match against Ghana that he would use his spiritual power against Kane. After scoring two goals to start the World Cup, Bayern’s star striker then failed to find the net in the 0–0 draw. After the game, Bonsam spoke up again: He said he had now lifted the curse from Kane. “We’re friends again.” Kane immediately started scoring again—against Panama, twice against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, against Mexico, and against Norway (okay, that one was offside).

Third-place finishers: Eight out of twelve third-place finishers advanced in this XXL World Cup—but it wasn’t that simple. There were 495 different ways in which the third-place finishers could have been integrated into the tournament bracket. How exactly did that work? We’ll skip the details here.

Hydration Break: Officially, this is intended to give players the opportunity to drink enough when it’s hot. Unofficially, it allows TV stations to earn a little extra money through advertising. It has become standard procedure even at 18 degrees. Coaches soon began using these breaks to make tactical adjustments.

Infantino, Gianni: The FIFA boss who attended more World Cup matches than Kaiser Franz in 2006, but initially remained surprisingly low-key. Then Trump called.

Substitutes: The XXL World Cup made them more valuable than ever. Coaches needed not only good players, but also a knack for making the right substitutions. Some substitutes became heroes—others, tragic figures.

Klopp, Jürgen: Magenta’s big expert coup. Twenty years after his first World Cup as a pundit on ZDF, he still reliably captivated TV audiences and the tabloid media with his charisma and sound bites, but he’ll likely be sitting this next tournament out for the time being.

Les Bleus: The nickname for the star-studded French squad featuring Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise, and Doué. Many people thought before the World Cup that the DFB team’s run would end in the Round of 16 anyway. They were wrong. But not because of France.

Manzambi, Johan: A Swiss rising star who was unfortunately injured during the decisive knockout matches. With three goals and two assists in his first four games, the future Aston Villa player became Switzerland’s record transfer during the World Cup. That’s enough to dedicate the letter M to the 20-year-old from French-speaking Switzerland—and not to Lionel Messi.

"Noch": A small adverb that Jürgen Klopp fatally added after saying, as a TV analyst, “Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is setting the lineup.” The uproar was huge, and so was Klopp’s regret: “I could have punched myself in the face for that.”

Oasis: A Britpop band whose anthem “Wonderwall” was supposed to finally lead England to victory. That’s a tough ask, though, when the song suggests that someone might—“Maybeee”—become a savior. So, of course, it didn’t work out. By the way: The fan anthem “Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)” was released 30 years after the 1966 World Cup title. The time span between that black-and-white final of yesteryear and 1996 is now shorter than that between 1996 and 2026.

Penalty kicks: 21 out of a total of 60 penalty kicks were missed, including Manuel Akanji’s in Switzerland’s penalty shootout victory over Colombia. There has never been such a low success rate (just under 65 percent) in a World Cup final tournament. Of the 17 penalty kicks taken during regulation time and overtime, 11 did not result in a goal.

Qualification: A competition slowly facing extinction on its way to an XXL World Cup, because Infantino no longer rules out a final tournament with 64 teams. There are indeed untapped markets to be tapped: Eight of the world’s ten most populous countries were absent from the World Cup. Yes, and Italy, of course, as well.

Ro!: A chant used during the Viking Row, the Norwegian response to the traditions from Iceland (Viking Clap, “Huh”) and the Netherlands (“Naar links! Naar rechts”). All the Norwegians—in the stadium and even in Parliament—joined in. Except for Emil Lappen. “I just think it’s totally stupid,” grumbled the Norwegian fan—and pointed out some historical inaccuracies: “It’s factually incorrect. They didn’t row; they sailed across the Atlantic.”

Siuuu!: CR7’s goal celebration chant. Of all the superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup story is the quickest to tell. He let out a “Siuuu!” three times in the stadium—twice in the 5–0 win over Uzbekistan and once in the 2–1 win over Croatia. After that, not much else happened—and all without any curse. Ronaldo remains World Cup-less—and even Klopp wouldn’t add a “yet” to that.

Trump, Donald: U.S. President and the first-ever recipient of the FIFA Peace Prize. He didn’t show up at the stadium until the final because, among other things, he had wars to wage. But he appeared interested when he asked Infantino about a red card given to Balogun. And it took some effort for Infantino to escort him out of the Spanish team’s victory photo.

Underdogs: Teams that made the cut thanks to the XXL World Cup and provided some great stories. Cape Verde, for example, managed a 0–0 draw against Spain thanks to Vozinha and pushed Argentina to the brink of defeat in an epic round of 32 match (yes, “epic” and “round of 32” in the same sentence—in all seriousness), “The Athletic” named the match the game of the World Cup at that point. The Democratic Republic of the Congo put England in serious trouble. What might have been possible if Nana Kwaku Bonsam hadn’t lifted the curse on Kane?

Vozinha: A 40-year-old goalkeeper for Cape Verde’s underdogs who had tens of thousands of Instagram followers before the World Cup. He then made so many saves against Spain and throughout the rest of the tournament that he now has 27 million followers. He is now the goalkeeper with the most followers worldwide.

Around the World: The first World Cup with 48 teams also turned into a logistical experiment. Some teams traveled thousands of kilometers. Fans, too, had to prepare for the enormous distances between the venues.

XXL World Cup: 104 games, a preliminary round with 72 games—including a ranking of third-place teams for math enthusiasts. In the end, it turned out to be more entertaining than expected—see the underdogs. And Doku was able to be there for the birth of his child.

Yamal, Lamine: With the letter “Y,” he’s pretty much the only candidate for an ABC lineup. Yamal’s three-year-old brother Keyne would also have been a strong contender; he created a wonderful moment in the stadium during Spain’s quarterfinal match with his “Vamooos” goal celebration.

Customs: For some fans and delegations, entering the country for the World Cup turned into a test of patience. Lengthy inspections, visa issues, and political tensions made the journey to the stadium, in some cases, more difficult than getting through the group stage.