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National team The World Cup team is complete

SDA

28.5.2026 - 12:47

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery
The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. Captain Granit Xhaka has also arrived in St. Gallen

Captain Granit Xhaka has also arrived in St. Gallen

Image: Keystone

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. Murat Yakin has now assembled the entire World Cup squad in St. Gallen

Murat Yakin has now assembled the entire World Cup squad in St. Gallen

Image: Keystone

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti trained with the national team stars on Thursday

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti trained with the national team stars on Thursday

Image: Keystone

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. The man from Ticino also tried his hand at goalkeeping

The man from Ticino also tried his hand at goalkeeping

Image: Keystone

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. SFA President Peter Knäbel (right) in conversation with Sergio Ermotti and national team director Pierluigi Tami

SFA President Peter Knäbel (right) in conversation with Sergio Ermotti and national team director Pierluigi Tami

Image: Keystone

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery
The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. Captain Granit Xhaka has also arrived in St. Gallen

Captain Granit Xhaka has also arrived in St. Gallen

Image: Keystone

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. Murat Yakin has now assembled the entire World Cup squad in St. Gallen

Murat Yakin has now assembled the entire World Cup squad in St. Gallen

Image: Keystone

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti trained with the national team stars on Thursday

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti trained with the national team stars on Thursday

Image: Keystone

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. The man from Ticino also tried his hand at goalkeeping

The man from Ticino also tried his hand at goalkeeping

Image: Keystone

The World Cup team is complete - Gallery. SFA President Peter Knäbel (right) in conversation with Sergio Ermotti and national team director Pierluigi Tami

SFA President Peter Knäbel (right) in conversation with Sergio Ermotti and national team director Pierluigi Tami

Image: Keystone

The last players arrived at the Swiss national team's World Cup preparation camp on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

28.05.2026, 12:47

Coach Murat Yakin's team has been training in St. Gallen since Monday. Initially, the team was still decimated, as the players who had been in action with their clubs over the Whitsun weekend were allowed to arrive later. These players, including captain Granit Xhaka and other key players such as Manuel Akanji, Remo Freuler and Ricardo Rodriguez, have now also arrived in eastern Switzerland and were on the training pitch on Thursday morning.

The only absentee was Fabian Rieder, who completed a physiotherapy session after suffering a foot injury the previous day. Noah Okafor completed an individual program due to minor complaints.

The first part of the World Cup preparations will be concluded with the test match against Jordan, which will take place on Sunday (15:00) in St. Gallen. On Tuesday, June 2, the team will fly to San Diego, California, and move into base camp. The final test against Australia will be played there on Saturday, June 6. Switzerland will play their first group match at the World Cup on June 13 against Qatar (both at 9 p.m. Swiss time).

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