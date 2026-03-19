Best friends, but with some challenges ahead of the World Cup in the summer: US President Donald Trump (left) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the World Cup trophy Keystone

The World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada is casting its shadow. 86 days before the opening match, there are still a number of issues to be resolved - from Iran and taxes to the ban on late-night TV advertising.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The uncertain global situation will also influence sporting events in the coming months. Even the FIFA World Cup, which does not start for another three months and takes place far away from the focal point in the Middle East, is affected. However, most of the construction sites are home-made. An overview:

Iran

In sporting terms, the biggest influence on the tournament is whether Iran, which is at war with the USA, will take part in the World Cup. The signals are contradictory. US President Donald Trump declared that Iran was "welcome to participate in the tournament", but also that it would be "inappropriate, for their own lives and safety, for them to be in the US". Iran's three Group G matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt are scheduled to be played in Los Angeles and Seattle, with the team base in Tucson, Arizona. Should Iran not participate, the question of a replacement arises. This could be Iraq, who were the last Asian team to miss out on direct qualification but will play in the intercontinental play-off in two weeks' time. The last team to be eliminated by Iraq was the United Arab Emirates.

Immigration policy

Some national teams may have to play without fans from their home countries. Citizens of various countries, including World Cup participants Iran, Haiti, Ivory Coast and Senegal, are subject to entry bans. This will not affect team members, but will affect other travelers. Travel to the USA by other nationals has also been significantly reduced in some cases due to potential problems at the border.

Violence in Mexico

On February 22, Mexican soldiers killed the drug lord Nemesio Cervantes (El Mencho). The Jalisco cartel retaliated with a wave of violence. Four World Cup matches are planned in the capital of the state of Jalisco, Guadalajara, as well as matches in the intercontinental play-off at the end of March. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared that 100,000 security personnel will ensure the well-being of the expected visitors.

Finances

In the small Boston suburb of Foxborough, a solution for the costs of 7.8 million dollars was only found shortly before a deadline on March 17. The local authorities insisted on an advance payment of the federal contribution in order to issue the license to host the six games planned in Foxborough. Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots football team and the stadium, agreed to advance the money. There is also uncertainty at other venues about the amount and timing of the payment of the federal contribution, which has been delayed due to the partial shutdown of government authorities. At some venues, the zones and activities planned for fans without tickets have already been reduced.

High taxes

The announcement came as a bit of a shock to the Swiss Football Association in December. In contrast to the last World Cups - and above all in contrast to Canada and Mexico, which do without it - taxes have to be paid on FIFA bonuses in the USA. These vary from state to state. In California, of all places, where the Swiss will play two of their three group matches, it is particularly high. The SFA will receive 8.1 million dollars for surviving qualifying, or rather as an entry bonus. A subtle but crucial difference, because the money only flows if you also take part in the World Cup and therefore has to be taxed in California in Switzerland's case. At the last World Cup finals, the SFA made a profit of CHF 1.5 to 3 million, which could be invested in projects. Now the World Cup threatens to turn into a loss-making business if the team is eliminated before the round of 16. But there is still hope. Together with other European associations, they have intervened with FIFA, as SFA Head of Communications Adrian Arnold confirmed to Keystone-SDA. In particular, he criticizes the unequal treatment of the participants, depending on whether and how many taxes have to be paid. Ideally, a solution should be found by the FIFA Congress at the end of April. At best, President Gianni Infantino will be able to use his good connections with Trump to persuade the USA to waive its taxes. However, it is more likely that the taxes to be paid will be distributed equally among all associations, regardless of where they play and where they are based.

Matches at night

Unfortunately for TV fans and broadcasters in Europe, "only" 36 of the 104 matches will be kicked off in the midday heat between 12 and 3 p.m. local time. This means more matches at night, until 6 a.m. Swiss time. This is likely to depress viewing figures, and in the case of ARD and ZDF there is also the fact that public broadcasters in Germany are no longer allowed to show advertising after 8pm. Swiss fans will be lucky with all three group matches at 9.00 pm, others less so.

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