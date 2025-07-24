The world footballer makes the difference - Gallery The German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger does not cut a good figure when Aitana Bonmati scores the winning goal Image: Keystone At the other end, Carlotta Wamser is unable to beat Spanish goalkeeper Catalina Coll Image: Keystone Klara Bühl also fails to put the ball in the net Image: Keystone In the end, Germany have to congratulate Spain on reaching the final Image: Keystone Black, red and gold still have to wait for their ninth European Championship title Image: Keystone The world footballer makes the difference - Gallery The German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger does not cut a good figure when Aitana Bonmati scores the winning goal Image: Keystone At the other end, Carlotta Wamser is unable to beat Spanish goalkeeper Catalina Coll Image: Keystone Klara Bühl also fails to put the ball in the net Image: Keystone In the end, Germany have to congratulate Spain on reaching the final Image: Keystone Black, red and gold still have to wait for their ninth European Championship title Image: Keystone

Spain are in the European Championship final for the first time. The fact that record European champions Germany are not challenging England on Sunday has to do with little things - and with quality.

Keystone-SDA SDA

She looks into the crowd with a friendly smile, almost shyly peering out from between the microphone and the trophy she has received as the player of the match award. As reserved as Aitana Bonmati is off the pitch, she is just as confident on it. It was not foreseeable until shortly before the start of the tournament that she would leave her mark on the Spanish game at this European Championship.

At the end of June, the 27-year-old midfielder fell ill with meningitis. She had to be treated in a hospital in Madrid for three days. The two-time World Cup winner only joined her team shortly before the first match. She was gradually introduced. Ten minutes against Portugal were followed by 45 minutes against Belgium. In the final group game against Italy, she played the full distance, just as she did in the quarter-final against Switzerland, in which she broke through the Swiss defense with a brilliant back-heel and provided the assist for the winning 1-0.

"We took advantage of that"

On Wednesday against Germany, Bonmati was on the pitch for 120 minutes. And once again, it was the fine technician who made the difference. With a feint and a cheeky finish in which she caught the German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger in the near corner.

"Our analysts saw that she sometimes leaves the short corner free. We took advantage of that," said Bonmati, who not only gave Spain their first victory over Germany with her goal, but also led her country to their first ever European Championship final. "Today was the day to make history. We are very proud to be part of this generation that is winning so much. Right now we're happy, tomorrow we'll be thinking about England again."

It was against England that Spain won the World Cup final two years ago 1:0. While the Lionesses still have a score to settle with La Roja, Germany would also have been only too happy to take revenge on Sarina Wiegman's team. In 2022, the DFB team lost to hosts England in the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium in London after extra time.

"Short corner high, long corner flat"

A little more luck and Germany would have gone to Basel instead of Spain. Despite their inferiority, Christian Wück's shorthanded team was dangerous at all times. "They didn't have much possession, but they dominated us physically," said Montse Tomé, the Spanish national coach, after the game. "We knew they had a strong transition game and we wanted to stop that." The Spaniards did not always succeed.

In stoppage time, the Spanish dream of advancing to the European Championship final for the first time was almost shattered. Goalkeeper Cata Coll made two saves. First she saved a deflected shot from Klara Bühl, and then she also kept out Carlotta Wamser's follow-up shot. "Short corner high and long corner flat: If she had stuck to the striker principle, the ball might have gone in," said national coach Wück, summing up Wamser's chance.

In the end, it was small things that decided the second finalist.