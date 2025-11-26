On Tuesday evening, the Champions League really gets going. Here are selected scenes that you must have seen as a football fan.

Luca Betschart

Qarabag goalie Kochalski shines

What a performance from Mateusz Kochalski! The 25-year-old is his team's best man in the away game at Napoli and saves Qarabag from going behind with several brilliant saves until the 65th minute. In the 35th minute, he made a great save from Neres' side-footed shot to prevent a real dream goal (video above).

After the break, Kochalski proves that he is also a penalty killer and makes a brilliant save from Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund's spot-kick. It was a bitter pill to swallow for the goalkeeper: in the 65th minute, Scott McTominay beat him after all, and shortly afterwards his team-mate Jankovic deflected the ball unstoppably into his own goal to make the final score 2-0 to the visitors.

The worst swallow of the year

17-year-old Darryl Bakola puts the ball past Newcastle defender Fabian Schär and collapses as if struck by lightning. The referee recognizes the swallow immediately and consequently shows the Marseille youngster a yellow card. In the second half, Marseille equalized after 20 seconds with an assist from Bakola. Shortly afterwards, he was also allowed to celebrate the 2:1 winning goal.

Di Lorenzo's stumble

As mentioned above, Napoli struggled for a long time against Qarabag, mainly because goalkeeper Kochalski was outgrowing himself. But that's not the only reason. The southern Italians are not particularly skillful either, as the example of Giovanni Di Lorenzo shows.

A fake goalkeeper at Villarreal

Villarreal captain Juan Foyth tries to prevent the 0:2 against Dortmund. The Argentinian clears on the line, but does so with his upper arm. The referee comes to this conclusion after a brief video review. And so Foyth is sent off with a red card and sees his team go down 4-0.

Here you can see all the highlights of Tuesday's games

