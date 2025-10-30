Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl is concerned about the use of VAR. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The VAR is used in controversial situations to correct wrong decisions retrospectively. Since its introduction, the video assistant referee has met with both approval and displeasure. But the DFB Cup showed what everyday football is like without help from the cellar.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the DFB Cup, the VAR is only used from the round of 16, which led to several wrong decisions in the 2nd round, including in favor of FC Bayern.

Max Eberl & Co. are calling for VAR to be used earlier, as wrong decisions without technical assistance can have serious consequences for clubs.

Former referee Urs Meier, on the other hand, pleads for more personal responsibility on the part of the referees and criticizes the dependence on VAR despite ongoing discussions. Show more

The topic of VAR is a perennial issue. In Germany, even Chancellor Friedrich Merz joined the discussion. "I wouldn't mind if we abolished it again and relied on the referees' decisions," said the CDU politician recently, probably speaking from the hearts of many football romantics.

Critics are bothered by long interruptions, uncertainty when celebrating goals and the supposed lack of independence of the referees on the pitch. Since the 2017/18 season, video evidence has been used in controversial situations in the Bundesliga 1 (in the Bundesliga 2 two years later).

In the DFB Cup, however, VAR opponents will get their money's worth - at least in the summer and fall: the video referee will only be used from the round of 16 at the beginning of December. The reason for this is the lower league teams, in whose stadiums the technical requirements are often not met.

Bayern equalize thanks to "blatant offside"

What VAR-less football looks like in reality could be seen this week in the 2nd cup round. On Wednesday evening, top favorites Bayern Munich, of all teams, benefited. After Cologne had taken the lead after half an hour, Luis Diaz equalized for the visitors - although the Colombian was clearly offside. However, the refereeing team did not recognize this and awarded the goal.

For former Bundesliga referee Manuel Gräfe, the "blatant offside has nothing to do with a lack of VAR. You have to recognize that in the Bundesliga," he said.

#DFBPokal #Schiedsrichter #KOEFCB

Welz bis dahin gut, aber solch fehlende Konzentration vom Assistenten inakzeptabel!

1:1 so krass Abseits, dass - im Gegensatz zum knappen 1:1 bei #SGEBVB -das auch nichts mit fehlendem #VAR zu tun hat! Das muss man in der #Bundesliga erkennen.. pic.twitter.com/KoUIkUvCVs — Manuel Gräfe (@graefe_manuel) October 29, 2025

For Cologne coach Lukas Kwasniok, the established technology in professional football is also to blame for the fact that wrong decisions are often made in the absence of VAR. "I think he can see it, if not has to see it. That's a problem," said Kwasniok about Bayern's equalizer: "If you're always on the road with a sat-nav, at some point you don't learn these roads anymore."

«If you're always on the road with a sat-nav, you'll never learn these roads again.» Lukas Kwasniok Cologne coach

Max Eberl agreed. "If you're not geared up for the whole year, then it's more difficult in games like this," said the Bayern FCB sporting director. Eberl would welcome the use of VAR in the second round: "If you're used to it and it works, you should use it."

Many wrong decisions without VAR

So far, video evidence has only been used in the DFB Cup from the round of 16 onwards, partly for infrastructural reasons at lower-class clubs. "There is so much at stake (...). What do we do with the clubs if they play in the round of 16? Because then they would have to do it," summarizes Eberl and emphasizes: "So it would be possible."

«I'm a friend of the video assistant» Max Eberl Bayern sporting director

Another victim of the lack of VAR was Eintracht Frankfurt. The Hessians were also eliminated from the penalty shoot-out because the refereeing team overlooked an offside position before Borussia Dortmund equalized.

Frankfurt's supervisory board spokesman Axel Hellmann said: "I'm always being asked whether there isn't so much to be said for the VAR? I am in favor of everything that is measurable. We have to get the measurable decisions right with the VAR. We have to do that too."

Diskussionen um den Treffer von Dortmund! Julian Brandt hat gegen Frankfurt kurz nach Wiederanpfiff zum zwischenzeitlichen 1:1 getroffen, aber lag in der Entstehung eine Abseitsposition von Beier vor? 👀 #skypokal #dfbpokal pic.twitter.com/6F5WKp4VLS — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) October 28, 2025

Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller also defended the referees: "It was just offside before the goal. But you have to be honest and say that it's difficult for the linesman to see that."

Bundesliga clubs Heidenheim and St. Pauli were also annoyed at their matches about the lack of opportunity to correct what they saw as clear mistakes.

Meier wants more independent referees

For Urs Meier - a former referee at world-class level himself and now a refereeing expert for blue Sport - the first thing to do in Germany would be to "understand football". "They need to be trained in body language and positional play. Dealing with players is also crucial - communication, presence," he recently explained on RTL (via IG Schiedsrichter)

Instead of relying on the VAR, more decisions should be made on the pitch again. "VAR has been around in Germany for eight years - but there are no fewer discussions," Meier clarified.

It was therefore time for "more personal responsibility". "Fouls, cards, feeling for the game, chemistry in the game: the referee has to take care of that. The video assistant can't do that," said Meier.