Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young Boys were beaten 1-0 by Celtic Glasgow after conceding a late goal and are still without points after the seventh game of the league phase.

While the team involuntarily makes itself a welcome guest, the YB fans win the hearts of the Celtic supporters with an action after the final whistle. Show more

It just won't work out for the Young Boys. In the seventh game of the Champions League group stage, the Swiss champions suffered their seventh defeat. They were beaten 1:0 by traditional Scottish club Celtic Glasgow - because defender Loris Benito unfortunately sent the ball into his own box shortly before the final whistle.

Together with Slovan Bratislava, YB is the only team to remain without points in the top flight after the penultimate game of the league phase. The goal difference of 3:23 speaks volumes - and currently makes YB a welcome opponent for top European clubs.

"Unforgettable" moment for Celtic fan

In Glasgow, this applies not only to the team on the pitch, but also to the fans in Celtic Park. They gave a young Celtic supporter a very special moment after the final whistle.

An X-video shows the boy standing in front of the still full visitors' curve in the already half-empty stadium and doing the wave. The YB fans promptly join in and make Joshua very happy.

"Thank you to all the BSC Young Boys fans at Celtic Park tonight for giving my little guy Joshua his very personal, memorable and special moment," said Twitter user Kevin McLaughlin, adding: "Have a safe journey home everyone, what a great show of support!"

