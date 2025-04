Stephanie Waeber was the only scorer in the Wankdorf Keystone

YB's women have become the first team to qualify for the Super League play-off semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The qualification winners also won the second leg against FC Luzern after the first leg. Stephanie Waeber scored the only goal in the Wankdorf in the 32nd minute. The Bernese team had won the away match 2:1.

The other semi-finalists will be determined on Saturday.