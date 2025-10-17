  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

European Cup YB women face Sparta Prague in the round of 16

SDA

17.10.2025 - 13:43

The Young Boys women's team will face Sparta Prague in the round of 16 of the Europa Cup
The Young Boys women's team will face Sparta Prague in the round of 16 of the Europa Cup
Keystone

The Young Boys women's team know their opponents in the round of 16 of the newly created Europa Cup competition. The Swiss champions will face Sparta Prague.

Keystone-SDA

17.10.2025, 13:43

17.10.2025, 14:52

The Bernese side secured their place in the knockout phase at the second-highest level of European club football in qualifying, where they beat record Bosnian champions Sarajevo in the second and deciding round.

Sparta Prague are the Czech Republic's record champions, having won 21 titles, but in each of the past four seasons the club, which is spoiled for success, has been beaten by city rivals Slavia.

The first leg will be played in the Czech capital on November 11 or 12, the second leg in Bern on November 19 or 20. The winner of this duel will face Anderlecht from Belgium or Austria Vienna in the quarter-finals.

More from the department

Super League. Chasing duel in Bern

Super LeagueChasing duel in Bern

He can dream of the World Cup. Why Stéphane Cueni is currently the happiest footballer in Winterthur

He can dream of the World CupWhy Stéphane Cueni is currently the happiest footballer in Winterthur

"My number one"National team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel shows off his baby for the first time