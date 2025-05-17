  1. Residential Customers
Thriller in the Wankdorf The YB women win the championship final against GC on penalties

Patrick Lämmle

17.5.2025

Qualifying winners YB beat GC on penalties in the play-off final to win their first championship title since 2011.

17.05.2025, 16:50

17.05.2025, 19:49

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The championship is decided on penalties

    Penalty shoot-out

    • ✅ Beney (YB) 5:4
    • ✅ Mikulica (GC) 4:4
    • ✅ Remy (YB) 4:3
    • ✅ Ivelij 3:3
    • ✅ Luyet (YB) 3:2
    • ❌ Ess (GC) 2:2
    • ✅ Waeber (YB) 2:2
    • ✅ Potier (GC) 1:2
    • ✅ Strode (YB) 1:1
    • ✅ McKenna (GC) 0:1
    Show more

  • The championship is decided on penalties

    No goals scored in extra time. The championship will be decided on penalties.

  • 120.

    Luyet takes another corner

    The comebacker goes on the dribble again and gets a corner. It is indeed dangerous, but the lucky punch fails to materialize.

  • 117.

    YB presses and presses

    YB are looking for a decision here, but the Bernese are not really dangerous despite their clear superiority on the pitch.

  • 116.

    Granges puts a header past the goal

    The cross comes to the middle, where Granges rises highest, but her header sails past the goal on the left.

  • 113.

    Schlup comes on for Douma

    Another change for YB. Douma leaves the pitch with an injury. Schlup comes on for her.

  • 111.

    YB look for the decision

    Luyet crosses the ball into the middle, but Douma can't put enough pressure behind her header.

  • 106.

    Dysli comes on for Kuehn

    Dysli comes on for goalscorer Kuehn for the final 15 minutes.

  • 106.

    Kick-off for the 2nd half of extra time

    Both teams had a chance to score in the first half of extra time. Now it's time for the last 15 minutes. If there is no goal, the championship will be decided in a penalty shoot-out.

  • 105.

    First-leg goalscorer Ess comes on for Nicoli

    Géraldine Ess decided the first leg shortly after coming on as a substitute with her goal in the 90th minute. Will she score another wild card goal today?

  • 105.

    Waeber forgives free kick

    Instead of crossing the ball to the middle, Waeber tries it directly. But the ball flies well over the goal.

  • 102.

    GC with first chance in extra time

    GC now have another chance to score. Potier's shot is too central, however, and Biedermann has no problem holding onto the ball.

  • 99.

    Great chance for YB

    Beney goes down in the opponent's penalty area, the whistle is not blown, but the ball lands at the feet of Strode, who shoots across goal.

  • 95.

    Are we running out of steam?

    A few careless mistakes are creeping in on both sides. The legs are slowly but surely getting heavy and nervousness is probably also playing a role.

  • 91.

    Luyet stays on the pitch

    It was actually agreed that Luyet would only play 30 minutes after her long injury lay-off. These 30 minutes have now actually expired, but the strong Bernese player remains on the pitch.

    Naomi Luyet has breathed new life into YB.
    Naomi Luyet has breathed new life into YB.
    Keystone

  • It goes into extra time

    YB turn up the heat in the 2nd half and score two goals. The aggregate score is 2:2 - the final goes into extra time.

  • 90.+2

    GC goal does not count

    Shock moment for the Bernese team: YB goalkeeper Tamara Biedermann makes an inadequate clearance so that McKenna only has to push the ball over the line. But the goal does not count because McKenna was offside.

  • 89.

    Yellow for Remy

    Potier runs halfway across the pitch with the ball at his feet and is then fouled by Remy, who is shown a yellow card. After the free kick, there is only a hint of danger.

  • 83.

    YB and GC make a change

    International player Ivelj was recently absent through injury. She now comes on for goalscorer Pfister. Dongus makes way for Mikulica. For YB, Remy comes into the game for Münger.

  • 79.

    Next YB chance

    Granges is set up by Strode. Granges, who had just come on as a substitute, immediately goes for goal, but her shot is blocked at the very last moment. That could have been the knockout blow.

  • 77.

    10,040 spectators are in the stadium

    The number of spectators has just been announced. Over 10,000 fans are in the stadium.

  • 76.

    The YB quarter of an hour has begun

    As things stand, the final will go into extra time. There are still 15 minutes left to decide the game.

  • 70.

    Beautiful pirouette by Waeber

    Waeber pirouettes past her opponent, but the cross is then a sure prey for the GC goalkeeper.

  • 68.

    Strode converts penalty to make it 2:1

    Luyet sets up Granges, who is fouled in the penalty area. Strode takes responsibility and scores to make it 2:1, bringing the aggregate score to 2:2

    Strode confidently converts the penalty.
    Strode confidently converts the penalty.
    Keystone
  • 65.

    YB make it 1:1

    Luyet's shot from 18 meters hits the post and lands at the feet of Kühn, who slots home to make it 1-1. The tension is back.

  • 64.

    Potier comes on for Egli

  • 62.

    Beney sees yellow

    Beney is too late and steps on the feet of her opponent. Clear case, yellow card.

  • 60.

    Luyet for Josten, Granges for Frey

    Naomi Luyet actually makes her comeback. It's her first appearance of the year. Will she turn things around? Granges is also new to the game.

  • 52.

    Beney sails just past the ball

    Beney hasn't made a big impression today. Now she appears in the opponent's penalty area, but sails just wide of the goal.

  • 49.

    Pfister has to be careful

    Pfister, scorer of the 1:0, has already seen a yellow card, but still goes into the tackle uncompromisingly and commits a foul.

  • 46.

    Strong save from Kozal

    GC goalkeeper Kozal makes a strong save from a shot by Waeber. That would have been the perfect start for YB. If ...

  • 46.

    The second half begins

    Kick-off for YB, the ball is rolling ... There were no changes at the break.

  • Half-time

    GC lead YB 1-0 at the break and 2-0 on aggregate. YB must turn up the heat in the second half, otherwise the Zurich team will be celebrating winning the championship in the Wankdorf today.

  • 45.+1.

    Waeber misses the target

    Strode's shot is blocked and lands at the feet of Waeber. The YB captain takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but fails to hit the bouncing ball and misses the target.

  • 43.

    Crossbar shot from GC

    Janina Egli gets her shot away from long range. The ball hits the crossbar.

  • 38.

    The national team coach is in the stadium

    National team coach Pia Sundhage (top right) watches from the stands. Nati director Marion Daube is sitting next to her.

    SRF
  • 35.

    The game remains intense, but there are no chances

    GC continue to defend well and make life difficult for the YB players.

  • 29.

    Pfister sees yellow

    The scorer of the 1:0 goal is guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct. She rightly receives a yellow card for an unnecessary handball.

  • 25.

    Violent collision between McKenna and Meister

    Two players collide with their heads. That is extremely painful. YB player Wibke Meister suffers damage to her nose - there is even blood. But she bites her teeth and can continue playing.

  • 17.

    YB put in a lot of effort

    YB are still the more active team, but GC are holding their own and lead 2-0 on aggregate. The advantage is therefore clearly with the Zurich team.

  • 14.

    YB hit the crossbar

    What a reaction from the Bernese side. Once shaken up, YB had a top chance. Defender Douma shoots the ball against the crossbar.

  • 12.

    Pfister acrobatically gives GC the lead

    Emanuela Pfister scores after a cross from Dongus to make it 1:0 for GC. The goal is reviewed, but Pfister is just offside.

    Kung-Fu-Pfister scores to make it 1:0 for GC. The Bernese are now 2-0 down on aggregate.
    Kung-Fu-Pfister scores to make it 1:0 for GC. The Bernese are now 2-0 down on aggregate.
    SRF
  • 7.

    The action really gets going

    No comparison with the first leg, when both teams played cautiously. The action starts right from the start.

  • 6.

    Free kick for YB

    Kühn is fouled just outside the penalty area. Stephanie Waeber takes the shot, but the GC goalkeeper clears for a corner.

  • 5.

    First corner kick for the YB women

    Stephanie Waeber crosses the ball high in front of goal, but it is not really dangerous.

  • 1.

    The ball rolls

    The grand final is underway.

  • It starts in a few minutes

    The teams have entered the pitch. The all-important match between YB and GC will kick off shortly.

  • The YB starting eleven

    Naomi Luyet has not played a single game in the second half of the season due to pubic inflammation. Is she now on the bench for the second leg of the final? Will she make her comeback in the match of the year?

    instagram.com/stories/ybfrauen_offiziell

  • GC's starting eleven

    National player Noemi Ivelj is back in the GC squad. She was recently absent through injury. Not enough for a starting eleven appearance yet.

  • Interview with Imke Wübbenhorst

    Ahead of the second leg of the final against GC, YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst talks to blue Sport about the chances of winning the title, the two YB figureheads Beney and Luyet and reveals why she had to pump milk during her speech in the semi-final.

    YB coach Wübbenhorst ahead of the final clash.

    YB coach Wübbenhorst ahead of the final clash"While I was giving tactical instructions during the break, I was pumping milk"

  • The starting position in the battle for the championship title

    The championship title in the Women's Super League will be decided in Bern on Saturday. The YB women are under pressure in the second leg of the play-off final against Grasshoppers. Thanks to a late goal from Géraldine Ess in the 90th minute, GC won the first leg 1:0 last Sunday at the Letzigrund. The second leg will take place on Saturday,
    5 p.m., at the Wankdorf Stadium.

    First leg of the final. Géraldine Ess scores in the 90th minute to give GC victory against YB

    First leg of the finalGéraldine Ess scores in the 90th minute to give GC victory against YB

    YB would like to crown the season with their second championship title after the one 14 years ago, for the GC women it would be the first championship title ever - and it would be a big surprise. The GC women finished 6th in the league phase, but then eliminated both Servette (3rd) and Basel (2nd) in the play-offs. YB, meanwhile, beat Lucerne (8th) and the FCZ women (5th).

  • How do you like the new national team shirt?

    On Thursday, the SFA presented the new women's national team home shirts.

    • Show more

