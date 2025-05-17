The championship title in the Women's Super League will be decided in Bern on Saturday. The YB women are under pressure in the second leg of the play-off final against Grasshoppers. Thanks to a late goal from Géraldine Ess in the 90th minute, GC won the first leg 1:0 last Sunday at the Letzigrund. The second leg will take place on Saturday,

5 p.m., at the Wankdorf Stadium.

YB would like to crown the season with their second championship title after the one 14 years ago, for the GC women it would be the first championship title ever - and it would be a big surprise. The GC women finished 6th in the league phase, but then eliminated both Servette (3rd) and Basel (2nd) in the play-offs. YB, meanwhile, beat Lucerne (8th) and the FCZ women (5th).