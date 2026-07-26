YB kicks off the new season with a home win. After a season to forget, the 4-2 victory over Sion is already a sign that this could be a better year for the Bern city team.

After just under an hour, the game at Wankdorf was hanging in the balance. It didn’t take much, and the first headlines about YB this season would have been very different. But after squandering a 2-0 lead, Gerardo Seoane’s team picked up the pace again and secured a well-deserved victory. Samuel Essende scored in the 66th minute with a powerful header off a corner kick by returnee Kastriot Imeri to make it 3–2, and he added another goal shortly afterward on a penalty kick.

YB’s slump thus had no consequences. After a strong start to the game with goals from Lewin Blum (22') and Alvyn Sanches (40'), the Bernese played too passively for a while and allowed Sion—who were growing stronger as the game went on—to get back into the match. A long-range shot by Jan Kronig in stoppage time of the first half and a counterattack finished by Winsley Boteli in the 56th minute gave the Valais team their goals, but they weren’t enough to remain unbeaten for an eleventh consecutive Super League match. Still, the performance by the well-coordinated Sion team—just a few days after their grueling European Cup trip to Azerbaijan—certainly bodes well for the coming months.

For YB, the victory is all the more valuable given that the team often appeared fragile last season, especially in situations where a game hung in the balance. Now, with just two new additions to the starting lineup, the Bernese have proven that they are mentally prepared. Joël Mall in goal and Cédric Zesiger as defensive leader were the two new faces compared to last season. Not yet in the lineup were the Swiss World Cup participants: starting goalkeeper Marvin Keller and league leading scorer Christian Fassnacht.

Telegram:

Young Boys – Sion 4:2 (2:1)

26,572 spectators. – Referee: Kanagasingam. – Goals: 22. Blum 1–0. 40. Sanches (Imeri) 2–0. 45. Kronig (Baltazar Costa) 2–1. 56' Boteli (Surdez) 2–2. 66' Essende (Imeri) 3–2. 73' Essende (penalty) 4–2.

Young Boys: Mall; Bukinac (57' Hadjam), Lauper, Zesiger, Blum (77' Schmidt); Virginius (25' Imeri), Gigovic (57' Pech), Fernandes, Monteiro (77' Benito); Sanches; Essende.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti; Chipperfield (46. Sylla), Kabacalman (75. Rrudhani), Baltazar Costa, Chouaref (74. Nivokazi); Berdayes (46. Surdez); Lukembila (46. Boteli).

Notes: Yellow cards: 8. Blum, 43. Kabacalman, 71. Sow.