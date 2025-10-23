Worry lines for YB coach Giorgio Contini Keystone

YB and FC Basel are in action in the Europa League on Thursday. The feelings in Bern and Basel ahead of their return to the European showcase could hardly be more different.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As Giorgio Contini stands on the sidelines of the Wankdorf Stadium on Sunday, searching for explanations in front of the TV cameras as to why Young Boys lost 2-1 to St. Gallen and left an extremely anemic impression, a fan shouts from the stands: "Contini out".

The man in question raises his hands and begins to applaud sarcastically before asking the observer in the stands to tell him his concerns face to face. The conversation ends when the media officer tries to draw the YB coach's attention back to his duties with a certain "Giorgio, come on".

Concept: the principle of hope

The episode shows that Young Boys are currently in a bit of a mess. After the 5-0 debacle in Lausanne before the national team break, the Bernese did not show the expected reaction in the form of a clear victory, but once again put on a performance that raised many questions, and it seems increasingly unclear whether the current managers will be able to find the answers in the foreseeable future.

The lack of ideas in the game, the tactical one-dimensionality, the defensive fragility - these are all things that currently characterize this YB in a negative sense. Things that became obvious with every long ball that was played into the St. Gallen penalty area on Sunday in accordance with the principle of hope. Things that could not be concealed when the team from eastern Switzerland, who had previously been unsuccessful in Bern for 20 years, combined with seeming ease through the Berner Sport Club's porous defensive ranks to record what was dubbed a "historic" victory at home.

Monteiro's double in Bucharest

It is astonishing: if Young Boys had climbed to the top of the Super League table with a win in Lausanne, the Bernese would have been well on the way to regaining their former strength and dominance. But now a new upheaval in the form of a change of coach seems much more likely than the new beginning that should have come with the signing of Contini at YB.

But that's just it: These Young Boys can surprise. In a negative sense, but also sometimes in a positive sense. Three weeks ago, hardly anyone would have expected them to celebrate their first win in this phase of the Europa League in Bucharest. In the end, observers wondered whether this 2:0 could be the long-awaited initial spark for success. And whether Joël Monteiro, who scored twice, would finally be able to call upon his immense potential on a regular basis.

In this respect, it may not be a bad thing at all if YB can leave the worries of the Super League behind them for a moment and return to the somewhat more glamorous stage of Europe's second-highest club competition. However, the match against Ludogorets Rasgrad does not exude much glamor. The 14-time Bulgarian champions, who will be without the injured former YB player Kwadwo Duah, have, like the Bernese, started with one win and one defeat. And although nothing decisive will happen yet in terms of qualifying for the knockout phase, another setback is likely to cast further doubt on Contini's future.

FCB take on the next big team

FC Basel, on the other hand, look much more stable than their big rivals. FCB also have one win and one defeat to their name. However, Ludovic Magnin's team made people sit up and take notice with their 2-0 home win against Stuttgart. Now Basel face another top team in the shape of Olympique Lyon. The French side are still unbeaten and have not conceded a goal.

Lausanne travel to Malta

Lausanne-Sport will play their second game in the Conference League on Thursday in Malta. The Vaud team will face the Hamrun Spartans at 9pm.

Lausanne got off to a successful start to the league phase with a 3-0 win against Iceland's Breidablik Kopavogur. In Malta, Peter Zeidler's team will be the favorites against the three-time champions.