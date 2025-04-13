After the 0:5 debacle in Lucerne, the two blue Sport experts Admir Mehmedi and Timm Klose take the YB players to task.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB loses away against Luzern with 0:5.

The two blue Sport experts Admir Mehmedi and Timm Klose have no understanding for the Bernese team's miserable defensive behavior. Show more

"If you put in a defensive performance like YB did today, then you shouldn't be surprised if you sink like the Titanic," said Admir Mehmedi after the 5-0 defeat for Bern in Lucerne.

It's one thing for YB to be 2-0 down at the break, and quite another for Lucerne to be 3-0 up 40 seconds after the restart. "As Giorgio Contini, you try to give the team a wake-up call with the double substitution. But if you defend like that, if you're so inconsistent in your head, I don't understand it," Mehmedi clarified, defending the coach: "It's simply incomprehensible. And as a coach, you stand outside and say: 'What's happening now? It had nothing to do with tactics; YB lacked the willingness and determination to give everything.

Timm Klose can also hardly believe how bunglingly YB defended against Luzern. However, Mehmedi doesn't really see the fact that Camara will be suspended in the next round against FCZ due to his frustrating foul and that Benito may be out injured as a disadvantage. "The positive thing is certainly that those who come in will try to do better. Because once again: YB can't defend much worse than today."

