Urs Fischer's assistant coach reveals "There are bound to be clubs that get nervous in the fall - we'd be ready"

Markus Hoffmann (left) and Urs Fischer have worked together for many years. Keystone

Urs Fischer has been without a club since leaving Union Berlin in November 2023. However, the Zurich native has received several offers during this time, as his long-time assistant coach reveals.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Urs Fischer could soon take up a coaching job again.

His long-time assistant Markus Hoffmann reveals that he and Fischer have had several offers recently - but the right one has not materialized.

"In the fall, there will certainly be clubs that get nervous. There might be an opportunity there," Hoffmann speculates. Show more

Wherever Urs Fischer is on the touchline, his assistant Markus Hoffmann is not far away. The Austrian already worked with Fischer at FC Basel between 2015 and 2017 and also followed the Swiss to Union Berlin, where the two wrote a fairytale of success together for five years - from promotion to the Bundesliga to a place in the Champions League. They were celebrated accordingly by the fans when they left in November 2023.

Urs Fischer and Markus "Hoffi" Hoffmann became club icons at Union Berlin. Keystone

Since then, both Fischer and Hoffmann have been without a club. The 53-year-old makes no secret of the fact that he would like to take on a challenge again. "Our plan would have been to sign on somewhere in the summer," Hoffmann is quoted as saying by the "Krone" newspaper.

Interest from Saudi Arabia

Fischer also recently said in an interview with Blick: "I would be lying if I said I didn't miss it at all." However, the right offer has obviously not yet come. Hoffmann says: "We've held talks with a few clubs. Sometimes it didn't work out in the end from our side, sometimes from the club's side."

There was also interest from Saudi Arabia. "We often received offers from there. I'm not saying that going to the desert would never be an option for us, but at the moment we want to stay in Europe," said the assistant coach. "Urs speaks Italian and French. The leagues there would certainly be interesting. And Germany, Switzerland and Austria are always a possibility anyway, of course."

Markus Hoffmann (left) was assistant coach at FC Basel for a total of four years, two of them under Urs Fischer. He won the Swiss championship four times and the cup twice. Keystone

"We would be ready at any time"

Fischer also said that the next job would not depend on the location: "It has to appeal to me, or not." The duo now seem to be waiting for the right opportunity. Hoffmann: "In the fall, there will certainly be clubs that get nervous. There might be an opportunity there. We would be ready at any time."

Recently, there were rumors that FC Lugano was interested in Urs Fischer. However, head of sport Sebastian Pelzer denied this to blue Sport.