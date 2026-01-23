FC St. Gallen has just wrapped up the best season in the club’s recent history, but it has also weathered a leadership shakeup. President Matthias Hüppi wants to steer the ship into calmer waters.

Still the power broker at FC St. Gallen: Matthias Hüppi emerged victorious from the power struggle between the board of directors and the shareholders

Matthias Hüppi, with all due respect: At 68, aren't you too old for tattoos?

(laughs) “Of course not. It’s about following through on the things you promise and announce.”

After winning the cup, you had the Sandoz Trophy tattooed on your right calf. What's the story behind that?

“When I started here nine years ago, I jokingly promised my fellow board members that I’d get a tattoo to commemorate any title we might win. It’s my first tattoo—we’ll see if I get another one.”

Winning the cup left its mark on more than just your body. Immediately after the final whistle, the fans kicked off a celebration with banners, and you jumped right on board during your subsequent SRF interview. You said: “These have been extremely tough weeks and months for me. FC St. Gallen isn’t always a paradise; various forces are at play. One of my responsibilities as president is to protect the club from harm. There are certain trends right now that we will not accept in this form.” Looking back, would you choose the same words again?

"As far as I'm concerned, that chapter is closed and far behind me. Everything that needed to be said has been said. But of course, I always stand by my word."

It was a well-chosen moment; the entire Swiss soccer community was listening to you.

“That never crossed my mind for a second. I’m not the kind of person who plans things like that well in advance. It was clear that the topic would have to come up at some point. I didn’t choose that moment specifically. It just happened that way.”

“What slipped out wasn’t planned—I’m not that clever,” they said afterward. As a communications expert, you must have been aware of the impact of the words you chose.

“Of course, communication is one of my main areas of focus—to provide clarity and share ideas. On the other hand, I’m not the kind of person who makes cold, calculated decisions. At no point was this about me personally; it was solely about the club’s best interests. I’m a tolerant person. But there are certain core values and principles that are non-negotiable.”

In the days following the cup victory, a power struggle erupted within the club’s leadership. After you made it clear that you would not support the changes to the board of directors sought by the shareholders, you were slated to be replaced as president. In the end, however, the pressure from the public, politicians, and—above all—the fan base proved too great. You remained in office; instead, four shareholders sold their stakes in the club—among them Patrick Thoma, who also stepped down from the board of directors. Reports indicated that you had issued an ultimatum to the major shareholders, Thoma and Roland Gutjahr.

"As far as I'm concerned, the story is over. I'm convinced that public disputes leave only losers in their wake—even if you're among the supposed winners. Something always sticks."

The club’s second cup victory in its history—its greatest success after 26 years without a title—will forever be linked to the dispute between the board of directors and the shareholders. Do you see this as a blemish on the club’s record or as a necessary evil?

“As for the latter, I would have loved to have avoided that Herculean effort. But it became clear relatively quickly how things would play out, and now I’m very confident. In the future, I’ll remember the splendor of the celebration, the victory, the crowd at Wankdorf, and the Cup celebration with 60,000 people in the city.”

The dispute at the management level had no impact on the team’s impressive run of form; they started the new Super League season with two wins and still have a chance to qualify for European competition. How important would that be for FC St. Gallen?

"A spot on the European stage is an advantage in every respect. It’s an attractive opportunity for players to develop their skills. Then there’s the financial aspect—though that can be misleading: You won’t be rolling in money in the Conference League."

Is the team ready to handle the double workload?

“Ultimately, you only know that in hindsight. Two years ago, when we reached the group stage of the Conference League, we gained valuable experience—it was a learning experience (we finished only 8th in the Super League; Ed.). But I’m optimistic. We have a balanced roster, a well-assembled team that has remained largely unchanged from last season.”

This week, the club announced that assistant coach Marvin Compper is leaving to join Royal Antwerp. How much longer can you keep your successful coach, Enrico Maassen? The Bundesliga clubs surely haven't failed to notice how the team has developed under the German coach.

“That’s not an issue for us at all. We have an excellent working relationship with Enno and the coaching staff. It wouldn’t have been in line with our philosophy to stand in the way of an assistant coach—who has done an outstanding job here over the past two years—from taking a head coaching position in a major European league. Sure, there are contracts, and you have to be able to rely on each other. But there’s always the possibility that a situation may need to be reassessed. I’m completely at ease about it.”

The home game against Lucerne is coming up on Sunday. Despite the great distance between these two cities, it’s a match with a derby-like atmosphere. Can you explain why there’s such a strong rivalry among the fans?

"FC Lucerne is comparable to FC St. Gallen in terms of its catchment area and the enthusiasm of its fans. The matches between these two clubs, which resonate with people, are meant to be special and emotional. However, I don't see it as a battle between rivals, and I advise everyone to remain level-headed."

Matthias Hüppi, “Standing still is a step backward.” Would you agree with this saying?

“Definitely. If you think you can sit back and relax during particularly good times, the armchair can quickly tip over to the wrong side. We have to prevent that from happening. That requires a constant supply of new energy, strength, teamwork, and resilience. It’s easy to do your job when the sun is shining and you’re winning every game. What matters is how you respond when things really start to go south. That’s what you have to work on, even when the weather’s nice. Otherwise, you’ll be caught off guard by the storm, and it won’t end well.”

Standing still means falling behind—which, in sports terms, means that after finishing in second place and winning the cup, only the double will do for FC St. Gallen this season.

“That’s what you say, but you won’t hear that from me. We’re ambitious and confident, and we want to inspire people. But we also know where we stand in this league and just how big a challenge it is to build on last season’s success.”

But there's still room on the left calf...

(laughs) “Of course, I’m not going to say anything about that—you won’t catch me off guard, or rather, on the wrong calf. I really love this one tattoo, which, as I said, has turned out to be a masterpiece.”