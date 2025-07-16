Former national team coach Inka Grings. Keystone

Inka Grings is working for ARD's Morgenmagazin at the European Championships. For blue Sport, the former national team coach takes stock of the European Championships and raves about a Swiss trio and the fantastic atmosphere.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inka Grings is currently in Switzerland as a European Championship expert for ARD's Morgenmagazin.

The former world-class German striker and ex-NATI coach raves about the atmosphere in Switzerland and is happy that the national team has delivered so far.

Grings: "At first I was worried that the pressure of a home European Championship could paralyze the young players. That wasn't the case, the great fans have carried them and inspired them." Show more

Inka Grings, you are currently working as a European Championship expert for ARD's "Morgenmagazin". What time do you get up?

The alarm goes off at 4.30 a.m. and then I struggle out of bed. It's unusual for me.

Nevertheless, you follow the matches at the European Championships closely in the evening. Your brief summary after the group stage?

I watched some games on TV, others I was in the stadium. It's really great what's going on. Records are being broken in Switzerland, the atmosphere is great, the weather has been perfect so far and the matches are also great. There have been many attractive duels so far, some of which have been close and exciting right up to the final whistle. In the end, all the big favorites for the title have prevailed.

Are the Germans among them?

Absolutely. Basically, I have every confidence in the Germans ...

... despite the 1:4 against the Swedes?

That was a damper, but not much more.

The opening game was also a damper with Giulia Gwinn's injury.

That was a great pity and a drama for Giulia. But the fact that she is still involved and is also on the bench has brought the team even closer together. Now the talented French women are a tough opponent in the quarter-finals. But actually, we like the French.

And as a former national team coach, how do you rate Switzerland's performance?

At first I was worried that the pressure of a home European Championship would paralyze the young players. That wasn't the case, they were carried and inspired by the fantastic fans. I'm delighted for the players that they've achieved their goal and reached the quarter-finals. And then the goal in stoppage time was so brilliant in terms of drama.

Spain should be the last stop now, right? After all, the national team lost the last three matches against Spain 1:7, 0:5 and 1:5.

There has to be respect, of course. The Spanish are the world champions and have played a great tournament so far. But who knows, with a lot of luck, courage and the fantastic support of the fans, anything is possible. The Swiss have nothing to lose, there will be fireworks again in the Wankdorf.

Who else convinced you besides the fans?

Geraldine Reuteler is having an outstanding tournament, as is Livia Peng. After all the drama surrounding the appointment of the number one, her performances are impressive. Nadine Riesen is also playing a very strong and eye-catching tournament so far and has rewarded herself with her first European Championship goal.

And who will lift the trophy in the end?

Spain or Sweden will win the race.