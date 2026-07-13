The Swiss made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. However, in the qualifying round for the 2028 European Championship, the national team will not be drawn from Pot 1—it could even drop back to Pot 3.

A Huge Lineup This Fall There's a lot at stake for the Swiss national team right after the World Cup

Here's what it's all about The Swiss national team made history at the World Cup by reaching the quarterfinals. However, due to its Nations League ranking, it faces a difficult European Championship qualifying campaign.

Murat Yakin aims to lead the team back to League A while also giving young talents a chance to prove themselves. Several young players could see their first action or get more playing time.

Switzerland will play four Nations League matches in eleven days in late September and early October. The draw for the European Championship qualifiers will take place on December 6 in Belfast. Summary created with

As we all know, after the World Cup comes the European Championship. And looking ahead, it’s clear that although Switzerland advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals, it faces what could be a tough European Championship qualifying campaign. This is because, according to UEFA regulations, the pots for the group draw are determined based on the Nations League rankings. And since Switzerland was relegated from League A two years ago, it won’t make it into Pot 1 and could therefore face a strong opponent.

Things could get even tougher: If Switzerland fails to finish in first or second place in its Nations League group—which includes Scotland, Slovenia, and North Macedonia—it will drop to Pot 3. That makes its performance this fall all the more important.

In addition, as has been the case in the past, teams can qualify for the playoffs through the Nations League if they fail to qualify directly for the European Championship.

Use the Nations League for Experimentation as Well

For Murat Yakin, it was difficult to look ahead so soon after being eliminated from the World Cup. The Swiss national team coach explained that his team is, of course, aiming to return to League A in the Nations League. “At the same time, the Nations League also gives us the opportunity to test young players.”

Talents like Zachary Athekame, Sascha Britschgi, Bruno Ogbus, Alessandro Vogt, and Winsley Boteli could make their debuts. Other young players, such as Alvyn Sanches, Aurèle Amenda, Ardon Jashari, and Luca Jaquez, may be incorporated into the team more frequently. Of course, this will always depend on how the players develop at their respective clubs.

Although the established key players generally seemed open to continuing their careers on the national team, retirements cannot be ruled out. And in any case, Yakin must ensure that no major gaps arise if players are sidelined.

Four games in eleven days

The Swiss team faces a packed schedule for its next training camp, as adjustments have been made to the Nations League schedule. Instead of three international match windows with two games each, there are now only two. Specifically, this means that Switzerland will play four matches in a row during its first international break following the World Cup. These matches will take place from September 26 through October 6.

The away games in North Macedonia and Scotland will be followed by two home games in Lucerne against Slovenia and North Macedonia. In mid-November, Switzerland will wrap up the group stage with an away game in Slovenia and a home game against Scotland.

On December 6, the 12 groups for the European Championship qualifiers will be drawn in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. The 2028 European Championship finals will be held in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.