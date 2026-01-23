The new series "The Belonging" by blue and Sky Switzerland tells the stories of Swiss footballers who are dual nationals. Ivan Rakitic also talks about his career and his difficult decision against the national team, which sparked outrage in Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ivan Rakitic grew up in Möhlin AG and always felt part of Switzerland. At the same time, his family's Croatian roots and his experiences during the war had a strong influence on him.

In 2007, Rakitic opted for Croatia despite playing for the Swiss U-Nati. The decision triggered strong reactions, his family received threats and felt ostracized in Switzerland.

Rakitic later celebrated great success with Croatia and even reached the World Cup final in 2018. Nevertheless, he says that part of his heart still beats for Switzerland to this day.

There was huge outrage in Switzerland when Ivan Rakitic decided to play for the Croatian national team in 2007. Even though he had previously been a Swiss U-Nat player and had grown up in Switzerland.

In the new four-part series "The Belonging" by blue and Sky Switzerland, Rakitic's career and his decision are revisited and examined.

Starting with his childhood in Möhlin AG: "I like being the little blonde from Möhlin. I never lose that identity," says Rakitic proudly. "We lived in an area with lots of blocks and I had friends from all over the world. I got on well with everyone," he recalls.

Shock on first visit to Croatia

Rakitic's parents came to Switzerland from Croatia because of the war. Ivan was born in Switzerland. His first visit to his parents' homeland was a shock: "When I visited the family for the first time at the age of six or seven, I saw the children playing with used ammunition. Not with toys like I knew from Switzerland. That was a shock for me."

It became clear early on that little Ivan had one talent in particular: Playing football. At the age of eight, he beat the big FC Basel in a tournament with his little FC Möhlin team. FCB discovered him and brought him into the team.

Rakitic made his breakthrough with Basel.

Rakitic later made his breakthrough with the Bebbi and matured into a Super League regular. "He never played the star, even though he was the best player in the team," recalls one of his former junior coaches at FCB.

Visits from Croatia's coach

While Rakitic was working his way up in Basel, the SFA also became aware of him and called him up for the U-Nati. "These moments stay with you for life. It was unique," he recalls of his first move to Switzerland.

Ivan Rakitic in 2005 in the Swiss U17 national team kit. KEYSTONE

At the same time, however, the Croatian association was also fighting for the midfielder. The then national team coach Slaven Bilic often visited Rakitic in Switzerland at the time. "He was in Basel three times a month, including at my house," says Rakitic.

The decision was difficult for the young Swiss-Croatian: "Two years ago I was still an apprentice and now I had to decide whether I would play for Switzerland or Croatia. It was very difficult psychologically. I wouldn't wish this situation on any young player."

Death threats after the decision

Rakitic remembers the moment of the decision well: "I spoke to both national team coaches on the phone and called the family. At first I told them I had chosen Switzerland. But then I told them I was going to play for Croatia. My father got very emotional."

World Cup runner-up: Ivan Rakitic in a duel with Paul Pogba in the 2018 World Cup final. imago/Pacific Press Agency

The reactions were strong. In Möhlin, the family had to deal with repression. "There were death threats, graffiti on the cars and on the walls. We were no longer seen as part of Switzerland," says Rakitic.

His family also suffered: "My parents weren't granted a Swiss passport afterwards. I assume it had something to do with my decision. I can't understand it otherwise."

Three hearts in his chest

Rakitic enjoyed enormous success with the Croatian national team in the years that followed. He reached the World Cup final in 2018 and Croatia finished third in Qatar four years later. And yet: "I will always be the little boy from Möhlin. I support all Swiss athletes and follow the Swiss national team."

Rakitic won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015. IMAGO/Newscom World

And now a third heart beats in the chest of the Champions League winner, two-time Europa League winner and four-time Spanish champion: "I have three hearts in my chest. One beats for Switzerland, one for Croatia and one for Spain. I lived in Spain for 13 years, have a Spanish wife and two children who were born in Seville and Barcelona."

The dual nationality debate is omnipresent in football, especially in Switzerland. Players such as Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Ivan Rakitic and Albian Hajdari have had to decide which nation they want to play for. In the documentary "The Belonging", the footballers talk about this big decision. Stream episode 1 now on blue Premium and Sky.