Returning player Christian Fassnacht should help lead Young Boys back to their former strength. His coach's simple demand of him: "Score goals!"

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a year and a half in England, Christian Fassnacht is back at YB. The 19-time national team player talks to blue Sport about his return to Bern.

In the first half of the season, things didn't go as planned for Young Boys. Why was that? "There were too few leading players - on and off the pitch," says Fassnacht.

Now the 31-year-old wants to attack again with YB. In his opinion, Giorgio Contini is the right coach for the job. Fassnacht: "He knows how to win." Show more

So now he's back, Chrisian Fassnacht, a five-time Bernese championship hero and two-time cup winner - a year and a half after his departure to Norwich in the English Championship, the second-highest league. But he has always kept an eye on his old and new team, even from the island. "I followed YB's games and also saw where they were in the table."

In the fall of 2024, they were permanently below the Championship Group, where the top six in the table are spread out, and with a large gap to the top in some cases. The start under new coach Giorgio Contini was also bumpy: 0-0 draws against Winterthur and GC, the bottom two teams in the league, and two 1-0 defeats in the Champions League against Celtic Glasgow and Red Star Belgrade.

So what was the reason for the unusually long slump into which the Bernese, who were used to success, fell? Fassnacht says: "The team certainly lacked nothing in terms of play." He was in regular contact with many Bernese players - including the bosses: Christoph Spycher, Steve von Bergen or head of communications Albert Staudenmann.

However, it is only now that he is part of the team again and knows its inner workings that Fassnacht feels able to pass judgment. "There were too few leading players - on and off the pitch," he says. Or to put it another way: "There were people in the lead who didn't belong in the lead. And then you just have a problem."

Fassnacht does not want this to be understood as criticism of individuals. However, some young players were forced into roles for which they lacked the maturity and experience due to departures and injuries, according to the returnee. "If I had suddenly had to replace Miralem Sulejmani (with YB from 2015 to 2022, ed.) at a young age, I wouldn't have been able to do that either."

"Contini knows how to win"

Now the team has added class and experience - with Fassnacht (31), former Servette striker Chris Bedia (28) and Rayan Raveloson (28), a Malagasy-French midfielder. "It's like that: At 31, you're at a different point, you've seen a bit of things. So you can give the team different input," says Fassnacht. Above all, he means supporting the team and helping the youngsters.

Contini, who got what he could out of everything at Vaduz, St. Gallen, Lausanne and GC, also gives him hope. And most recently, as Murat Yakin's national team assistant at the European Championship in Germany, he also scored points in public. "It was the right decision to bring him in. Giorgio Contini knows how to win." He is also a very strong communicator; after all, he speaks several languages fluently.

What does Contini expect from his celebrity returnee? Fassnacht laughs: "Scoring goals! (laughs). No, I'm supposed to stabilize the team in the axis. That's why I play more on the ten than on the wing." However, the goal-scoring hasn't worked out too badly: in the first three games with Fassnacht, YB won three times, against Lausanne, Yverdon and Sion, and scored 13 goals. Two of them were scored by "Fasi". Most recently, however, the Bernese suffered their first setback: 0:1 in Winterthur.

"The national team remains a dream"

But that should be an exception. Fassnacht knows exactly what he wants YB to look like after his return. "It should be like it used to be. That people come to the stadium, identify with YB, find that we play attractive football." Or to put it another way: "People should say: I like coming to the Wankdorf. The team is cool."

If YB regains its former strength with Fassnacht, the national team could also become an issue again; Fassnacht wore the national team shirt 19 times and scored four goals. His ball wins before the goals to make it 2:3 and 3:3 in the 2021 European Championship round of 16 against France are also unforgettable. "The national team is and remains a dream," says Fassnacht. For now, however, his focus is only on two letters: YB.

The Young Boys face leaders Lugano in the top match of the round on Sunday afternoon. For the Bernese, losing is forbidden if they want to have a say in the title race. blue Sport will broadcast the game live. Kick-off is at 4.30 pm.

