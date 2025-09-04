Murat Yakin one day before the start of the World Cup qualifiers. KEYSTONE

The Swiss national team start their World Cup qualifying campaign against Kosovo on Friday. One day before the game, Murat Yakin explains why he is generally confident, how Breel Embolo is feeling and why he doesn't necessarily expect a classic home game against Kosovo.

Sandro Zappella

Murat Yakin on ...

... the World Cup qualifiers

Football moves very quickly. We had enough time to prepare for this qualification. The games in the summer were positive. The atmosphere is great. We were able to improve our style of play and work on our tactics and principles. But the test matches are useless, tomorrow we have to get serious. Of course, everyone expects us to march through, but it's a difficult group. Even though we have a home game, the ratio of fans will certainly be 50/50 tomorrow. Nevertheless, we're playing at home. Against a strong team that has made good progress. We want to qualify, that's clear.

... Memories against Kosovo

The first game was a test match and very friendly. In the qualifiers, the games were very special and emotional. But I think we've put those issues behind us. I can feel that every player is fully prepared. I think we and Kosovo have developed. They have a lot of quality in both directions. There won't be a friendly brotherly duel tomorrow.

... existing pressure

The pressure is not getting any less. The expectations are there, of course. I only see what we train. What I saw on the pitch was very interesting. Especially on Monday with the transfer window, it was of course special. But we've prepared well outside of Switzerland. Two home games await us and home games are there to be won.

... the players' form curves

That was also very special. Normally the players already have games under their belts. It's a bit unfortunate what happened to Manuel Akanji, who was actually a set player at ManCity. But he hasn't lost much. You didn't notice that Breel Embolo was lacking rhythm in training either. I'm glad that they're ready for action and have come through the preparation well.

... the defense

We had the opportunity to try out a few things in the tactical training sessions. The players were also able to familiarize themselves with the various options. The framework is in place. Everyone is fit and ready to play. We're all looking forward to finally getting started and playing for points.

... the difficulty of focusing on the World Cup qualifiers

We are now familiar with the match schedule and have been able to analyze every detail. That's why we focused on Germany, because the pressure would have been too great here. We did everything we could to ensure that the preparation was ideal for us. That wasn't always possible here in Switzerland. We will certainly impose our game tomorrow. Willpower and luck will be the deciding factors. But that also applies to Kosovo.

... Embolo's court date

I'm very confident that he's ready. You didn't notice any difference in his training. The case happened so long ago, we can't judge what's right or wrong. We know that he's eager to play and that he's team-oriented. It was no longer an issue for us in the hotel. It's been such a long time for him too. He has to live with it, he's more mature now. He knows what he has with the team and has to play for three points tomorrow.

That was the Nati-PK

More about the Nati