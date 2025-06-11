After the 0:1 against Norway, blue Sport talks to the mother of veteran Noelle Maritz. How is she experiencing the Nati slump and what makes her confident about the European Championship?

Noelle Maritz made her debut in the national team in 2013 and has been an undisputed regular at every major event Switzerland has qualified for so far (2015 World Cup, 2017 European Championship, 2022 European Championship, 2023 World Cup). She is now 29 years old and still a permanent starter.

After the 0:1 against Norway, blue Sport talks to Denise Maritz, who watched the game from the stands. "You can tell that the teamwork isn't right yet, there's always a different line-up." Consistency is lacking at the moment, but this can partly be explained by the fact that certain players were out injured.

Profile: Noelle Maritz California-born Maritz made her debut for the national team in March 2013 and has since played 128 international matches. She has been an undisputed regular at all the finals for which Switzerland has qualified (World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, European Championship 2022, World Cup 2023). With Wolfsburg, Maritz not only won the Champions League (2014), but also the championship five times and the DFB Cup six times. In 2020, she moved to Arsenal, where she was under contract for three and a half years before moving on to Aston Villa in February 2024. Maritz is a bench player and an indispensable member of the national team. At the age of 29, she may be a veteran, but she is far from being an old hand.

Despite the eight-game winless streak, Mama Maritz is optimistic about the home European Championship: "They say it's a good sign if the main rehearsal doesn't go well."

There is certainly a certain amount of pressure on the players' shoulders, but that can also inspire them. "At a European Championship in front of a home crowd in your own country, it's even more important than in the Nations League. That can release more energy."

The anticipation at Maritz is definitely great: "We're really looking forward to it. A European Championship in your own country is a huge highlight."

Maritz: "I wouldn't say we're in a crisis"

On Monday after entering the European Championship camp, Noelle Maritz joins national team coach Pia Sundhage in answering questions from the many journalists present. Is the Swiss national team in crisis?

"I wouldn't say a crisis. Of course you want to win games and show that you're making progress." They had also shown some good performances that were "not rewarded". "If we work on a few things over the next few weeks, then hopefully we'll get the success we deserve."

It is important that they do not put themselves under too much pressure. "We should also enjoy this time. We've got something big coming up and that's why we should be looking forward to it. And we have to take this momentum into the first game."

The women's national team's schedule up to the European Championships June 9: Start of 1st week of pre-camp in Magglingen

June 16: Start of 2nd week of pre-camp in Nottwil

June 23: Final European Championship squad announced

June 23: Start of 3rd week of pre-camp in Abtwil SG

June 26: Preparation match against the Czech Republic in Winterthur

June 28: Move to Basecamp Thun

