The upcoming summer transfer window will also see one or two big names leave the club. In the case of some stars, the transfer even appears to be close to completion.

Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo recently fueled speculation about a transfer with a post on social media. "This chapter is closed. The story? Still being written. I'm grateful to everyone," wrote the Portuguese on Instagram and X to a photo showing him in the shirt of his current club Al-Nassr. Many fans interpreted the words, which Ronaldo did not explain further, as a farewell message. In fact, the 40-year-old's contract expires this summer.

Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne

De Bruyne's contract at Manchester City is coming to an end and will not be extended. The Belgian midfield star can therefore move on a free transfer. Napoli are currently regarded as the hottest address, with the Italian champions making no secret of their desire to sign the 33-year-old. De Bruyne is also said to have an offer from the MLS.

Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz's departure from Bayer Leverkusen also appears to be a done deal. Although the 22-year-old still has a contract until 2027, he can move if the offer is right. According to media reports, the sought-after attacking star has already opted for Liverpool FC, but the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement. In any case, the transfer fee will be over the 100 million mark.

SSC Napoli Victor Osimhen

In 2023, the Nigerian shot Napoli to the league title - and then fell out with the club's management. The planned move to Saudi Arabia fell through at the last minute in the summer of 2024, with Osimhen joining Galatasaray on loan as an emergency solution. The striker once again showed what he is capable of: 36 goals and 8 assists in 40 competitive matches - Osimhen won the double with Gala and was named player of the season. He is now set to return to Napoli, but the next move is more likely: in addition to Saudi clubs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus are also said to be interested.

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold

After 20 years at Liverpool, the right-back no longer wanted to extend his contract. Alexander-Arnold has already left the Reds - and the transfer experts already know where he will be heading: to Real Madrid. However, the transfer is not yet official.

Bayern Munich Leroy Sané

Leroy Sané's contract is also due to expire. Bayern would like to extend it and Sané is also said to be not averse to staying in Munich for longer. However, he is not yet satisfied with the current contract offer, which is why a (transfer-free) departure is also possible. Several Premier League clubs are said to be interested.

Sporting Lisbon Viktor Gyökeres

54 goals and 13 assists in 52 games - Gyökeres has had a dream season. His market value (currently around 75 million euros) is growing and the list of interested parties is getting longer and longer. Despite having a contract until 2028, the Swede seems almost unstoppable for Sporting. Arsenal are on the lookout for a new center forward and are currently in pole position.

Lille Jonathan David

After another strong season (25 goals, 12 assists) at Lille, the time is finally ripe for the Canadian to move to a top club. David can leave on a free transfer and can therefore virtually choose his new club. The goalscorer is in particularly high demand in Serie A. Juve, Inter and Napoli are said to be interested.

Santos Neymar

Although Neymar's Saudi Arabian adventure was extremely lucrative, it was still one to forget. In the summer of 2023, the Brazilian moved to Al-Hilal for 90 million euros, made just seven appearances in a year and a half and left for his home club Santos on a free transfer in January of this year. And now? Is the next exotic adventure to follow? Will Neymar make another attempt in Europe? Or will he stay in Brazil? Completely open.

Manchester City Jack Grealish

In 2021, Grealish became Manchester City's most expensive transfer in the club's history (€117.50 million). Now the signs are pointing to his departure. The Englishman has long since lost his regular place, and he didn't even make the squad for the last game of the season. "Jack is a great player who deserves to be on the pitch every three days. That hasn't been the case this season or last. He has to change that - be it with us or somewhere else," Pep Guardiola made clear. Grealish's contract runs until 2027. A move within the Premier League seems likely, and a loan transfer is also conceivable.

