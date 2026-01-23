During this summer transfer window, three players have already changed clubs for more than 100 million euros. More are likely to follow, which would break a record. Here’s an overview.

Record to Be Broken Soon These 100-million transfers could go through soon

Here's what it's all about Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, and Sandro Tonali have surpassed the 100-million-euro mark with their transfers during this transfer window.

Never before have more than three transfers worth 100 million each been completed in a single transfer window. That is likely to change this summer.

While the blockbuster transfers of Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola appear to be imminent, it no longer looks like Michael Olise will be moving.



Source of all transfer fees: Transfermarkt.ch Summary created with

Gareth Bale transferred from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2013 for 101 million euros, becoming the first soccer player to command a transfer fee in the hundreds of millions. It took three years for the next 100-million transfer to take place—Paul Pogba’s return to Manchester United. Since then, that staggering milestone has been reached 20 times.

This summer alone, Morgan Rogers (from Aston Villa to Chelsea for 138 million euros), Elliot Anderson (from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City for 135 million euros), and Sandro Tonali (from Newcastle to Tottenham for 108 million euros) all changed clubs for transfer fees exceeding the 100-million mark.

Never before have more than three transfers worth 100 million each been completed in a single transfer window. That record is likely to be broken this summer, as several major transfers are in the works:

That's a question.

Real Madrid is reportedly willing to shell out more than 100 million euros for RB Leipzig’s rising star. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano announced the deal as a done deal more than a week ago—thereby sparking a dispute with his rival, Florian Plettenberg.

The transfer has still not been officially announced. Leipzig’s sporting director, Marcel Schäfer, told Sky: “It’s clear that one or two so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done—that’s simply not the case. We’re not there yet.” RB is demanding a guaranteed 120 million euros plus bonus payments.

Yan Diomande is set to join Real Madrid. Data Protection Act

Bradley Barcola

Following the departure of club icon Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC is still on the hunt for a new winger—and has actually already found one. Bradley Barcola is set to join the attack at Anfield Road. The Frenchman would like to move to Liverpool, but the clubs are still haggling over the transfer fee.

According to media reports, PSG had initially demanded an astronomical 170 million euros for the 23-year-old, but that figure has since dropped. However, PSG is unlikely to let the speedy winger go for less than 100 million.

Is Bradley Barcola leaving PSG soon? Associated Press

Julian Alvarez

The Argentine forward is one of the most sought-after players in world soccer and would like to leave Atlético Madrid. Even during the World Cup, the 26-year-old publicly stated that it would be “best for everyone” if Atlético let him go.

But the Madrileños have no intention whatsoever of letting their most valuable player go. After city rival Real was already turned down, it seems Barcelona will also come away empty-handed. According to Atlético’s general manager, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the club wouldn’t even accept a 200-million offer for Alvarez. But what if Barça actually gets serious and opens its wallet wide?

Julian Alvarez is under contract with Atlético through 2030. Associated Press

Bruno Guimarães

Bruno Guimarães' move to Arsenal seems more likely than the Alvarez transfer. However, Newcastle has already rejected an initial offer from the Gunners. Fabian Schär's club has already lost key players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as coach Eddie Howe, this summer.

Captain Guimarães' departure would be all the more painful. Arsenal would likely have to get close to—or even exceed—the 100-million mark for the dynamic midfielder to convince Newcastle.

Bruno Guimarães (left) may soon be wearing red and white himself. Environmental Protection Agency

Vinicius Junior

Arsenal is also looking to strengthen its offense—and seize the opportunity presented by Vinicius Junior. The question of his future is being debated in Madrid these days: whether to extend his contract or leave the club. Vinicius’s contract at the Bernabéu expires at the end of next season, after which he could leave on a free transfer. According to the Spanish newspaper “AS," the decisive talks are scheduled for this week.

Either way, Arsenal will have to put an astronomical sum on the table. The figure being discussed is around 150 million euros. However, Mikel Arteta apparently wants the 26-year-old Brazilian at all costs and sees him as a key figure in the Gunners’ project, having celebrated the league title last season. That could be flattering to Vinicius, as his role in Madrid has recently become a point of contention.

Vinicius Junior: Will he stay or will he go? Associated Press

Michael Olise

Real would likely prefer to invest the Vini money in Michael Olise right away. The Royals have been courting the French playmaker for quite some time. The problem: Bayern Munich has no intention of letting its superstar go—even if the 24-year-old is said to have expressed a desire to leave. “Of course” Olise will stay, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen recently assured. In any case, there has been no contact whatsoever with Madrid.