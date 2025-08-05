Fabian Rieder and Nico Elvedi are among the Swiss transfer candidates this summer. Keystone

The transfer window in the top five leagues is still open until the end of August. Several Nati players have already changed clubs, and others could still be on the move. blue Sport does the check.

8 Nati players have already changed clubs* Cédric Zesiger, from Wolfsburg to Augsburg, 4 million euros (purchase option exercised)

Gregory Wüthrich, from Sturm Graz to YB, free of charge

Granit Xhaka, from Leverkusen to Sunderland, 15 million euros

Edimilson Fernandes, from Mainz to YB, 600,000 euros

Simon Sohm, from Parma to Fiorentina, 15 million euros

Michel Aebischer, from Bologna to Pisa, loan

Dan Ndoye, from Bologna to Nottingham, 42 million euros

Dereck Kutesa, from Servette to AEK Athens, on a free transfer Show more

These 13 players could still transfer*

*All players who have been in the national team squad at least once since the end of Euro 2024 are taken into account.

Without a club Yvon Mvogo

After winning promotion with Lorient, the 31-year-old goalkeeper's contract expired. It is still unclear where he will continue his career. Another French club, Stade Brest, is said to be interested in Mvogo.

BSC Young Boys David von Ballmoos

Von Ballmoos has lost his regular place in the YB goal to Marvin Keller. After last season, he made it clear to the club management that he was looking for a move. However, the Bernese have not yet found a buyer for the 30-year-old, who still has a contract with YB until 2027.

Borussia Mönchengladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin has also lost his status as number 1. According to media reports, he is therefore leaning towards leaving Gladbach - despite having a contract until 2027.

Borussia Mönchengladbach Nico Elvedi

Despite recurring rumors of his departure, Elvedi has remained loyal to Gladbach for ten years now. In the spring, however, he once again said publicly that a move in the summer could become an issue. Borussia would like to keep Elvedi, but is also reliant on transfer income. Because another central defender, Ko Itakura, is about to leave (to Ajax), Elvedi could now stay after all. His contract runs until 2027.

Leeds United Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt moved to Leeds a year ago, but only made brief appearances in the Championship last season. Now he is said to be on the verge of moving to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. There is talk of a loan with an option to buy.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic has been relegated with Montpellier, but it is still possible for the defender to remain in Ligue 1. RC Lens and Nice are said to be interested in the 23-year-old. However, the rumors have died down recently.

FC Lugano Albian Hajdari

What's going on with Hajdari? In July, rumors circulated that the 22-year-old had already reached an agreement with Premier League club West Ham. There was also talk of interest from Bremen. However, the transfer seems to have stalled, and things have been quiet around the defender recently. Hajdari was missing from the Lugano squad for the first two games of the season.

Club Bruges Ardon Jashari

Milan want Jashari - and Jashari wants to join Milan. After weeks of back and forth, Brugge and the Rossoneri have finally agreed on a transfer fee. At least that's what transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports. According to the report, the 23-year-old will soon sign a five-year contract. The transfer is not yet official.

🚨❤️🖤 BREAKING: AC Milan agree deal to sign Ardon Jashari from Club Brugge, here we go!



Brugge have just accepted final bid in paper for €39m package and authorized Ardon for medical



After long negotiations, deal done as Jashari only wanted to join Milan project since June. pic.twitter.com/eSBtk7sl5z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2025

Sevilla FC Djibril Sow

Is Djibril Sow heading back to the Bundesliga? The former Frankfurt professional is said to be highly rated by VfB Stuttgart and can even imagine a transfer himself. However, his contract at Sevilla runs until 2028, so he would not come cheap. There is speculation about an offer in the region of seven to eight million euros.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro only made his international debut in March 2024, but has since become an integral part of Murat Yakin's plans thanks to his strong performances at Toulouse. This may soon change. As the French media reported a few days ago, the 29-year-old is about to move to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Shabab. However, the transfer has not been officially announced.

Stade Rennes Fabian Rieder

Fabian Rieder was rarely able to show his class during his loan year at Stuttgart, so the Bundesliga club waived the option to buy him. Now the Bernese player will have to look for a new club - or he will have another go at Rennes, where he still has a contract until 2027. That still seems completely open.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Okafor won the Scudetto last season on loan from Napoli, but only made four brief appearances in the second half of the season. In the first half of the season, he was also often only a substitute for Milan. As a result, many expected the striker to move on again this summer. However, with strong performances in the test matches, Okafor has now managed to impose himself. It is possible that he will stay in Milan after all. Besiktas and two Bundesliga clubs are also said to be interested.

KRC Genk Andi Zeqiri

Despite a successful loan year at Standard Liège, Andi Zeqiri no longer seems to have a future at Genk. The striker was missing from the Genk squad for the first games of the season. However, there are plenty of interested parties for the 26-year-old. Sevilla, Gladbach and Turkish clubs, among others, are said to be keeping an eye on Zeqiri. And Spanish promoted side Elche have apparently already held talks with Genk.

