The Swiss national team players have shown themselves willing to change clubs this summer. No fewer than 19 players from the national team have a new club.
- The transfer market in the major European leagues closed on September 1.
- From a Swiss perspective, there were also some important changes on deadline day. National team stars such as Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo changed clubs.
- In total, 19 players from the Swiss national team have signed for a new club this summer.
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
From: Bayer Leverkusen
To: AFC Sunderland
Transfer fee: 15 million euros
The national team captain took the next step in his career and moved from Leverkusen to Premier League newcomers Sunderland.
Defense
Manuel Akanji
From: Manchester City
To: Inter Milan
Transfer fee: loan fee 1 million euros (purchase option/obligation over 15 million euros)
Central defender Manuel Akanji joins fellow national team player Yann Sommer in Milan. Inter are loaning out the 30-year-old for a season and have the option - or, under certain conditions, the obligation - to sign him permanently for 15 million euros.
Striker
Breel Embolo
From: AS Monaco
To: Stade Rennes
Transfer fee: 13 million euros
On deadline day, national team striker Breel Embolo leaves AS Monaco and joins Stade Rennes in Ligue 1.
Midfield
Ardon Jashari
From: Club Brugge
To: AC Milan
Transfer fee: 36 million euros
His strong season at Brugge attracted the interest of AC Milan. In the summer, Jashari moved to Milan for a whopping 36 million euros. However, Jashari suffered a fracture to his fibula in training and will therefore be out for longer.
Storm
Dan Ndoye
From: Bologna
To: Nottingham Forest.
Transfer fee: 42 million euros
The most expensive Swiss player this summer is Dan Ndoye. The winger moved from Bologna to Nottingham Forest for 42 million euros. The 42 also has a special meaning on his debut. Because it took just 42 minutes for Ndoye to score his first goal in the Premier League.
Striker
Noah Okafor
From: AC Milan
To: Leeds United
Transfer fee: 19 million euros
Noah Okafor was unable to establish himself at Milan and is now heading to the Premier League with newly promoted Leeds United.
Midfield
Fabian Rieder
From: Stade Rennes
To: FC Augsburg
Transfer fee: 7 million euros
Last season, Rieder was loaned out by Stade Rennes to VfB Stuttgart. Now it's back to the Bundesliga, but this time to FC Augsburg and this time on a permanent transfer. Fellow national team player Cédric Zesiger greeted Rieder on social media with the comment: "Finally a jersey that suits you."
Defense
Cédric Zesiger
From: Wolfsburg
To: Augsburg
Transfer fee: 4 million euros (purchase option exercised)
The same Cédric Zesiger has also only been a permanent fixture at FC Augsburg since this season. FCA exercised the purchase option of four million euros for the central defender, who was still on loan last season.
Midfield
Simon Sohm
From: Parma
To: Fiorentina
Transfer fee: 15 million euros
Simon Sohm has only made two appearances for the national team, but has already made a name for himself in Serie A. The midfielder is moving from Parma to Fiorentina for 15 million euros.
Defense
Albian Hajdari
From: Lugano
To: Hoffenheim
Transfer fee: 5.5 million euros
The defender moved from struggling FC Lugano to TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. He made his debut there last weekend, but was only substituted after 72 minutes.
Defense
Gregory Wüthrich
From: Sturm Graz
To: YB
Transfer fee: none
After a successful spell in Austria, Gregory Wüthrich is returning to Young Boys. However, the central defender will be missing for the time being due to a muscle injury.
Midfield
Edimilson Fernandes
From: Mainz
To: Young Boys
Transfer fee: 600,000 euros
Edimilson is also back at YB. The midfielder shone in the first few games with a goal and an assist, but then saw a straight red card against Basel and was suspended for three games.
Midfield
Alvyn Sanches
From: Lausanne-Sport
To: Young Boys
Transfer fee: 5.3 million euros
Another national team player who has moved to Young Boys. Alvyn Sanches, voted best player of the season in the Super League last season, is also moving to Bern. The midfielder suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his first international match and is therefore still out injured. Without the injury, the 22-year-old would probably have moved abroad.
Midfield
Michel Aebischer
From: Bologna
To: Pisa
Transfer fee: Loan
Michel Aebischer is moving from Bologna to Serie A promoted side Pisa. The midfielder has played over 90 minutes in his first two games there.
Midfield
Vincent Sierro
From: Toulouse
To: Al-Shabab
Transfer fee: 3 million euros
The former Toulouse captain is now playing for Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia. Whether the 29-year-old will still play a role in the national team after this transfer is questionable. However, he has already been called up for the upcoming matches in the World Cup qualifiers.
Forward
Dereck Kutesa
From: Servette
To: AEK Athens
Transfer fee: None
Three-time international Dereck Kutesa has moved to AEK Athens in Greece. Will he be able to recommend himself for more national team games there? He is missing from Murat Yakin's current squad.
Forward
Cedric Itten
From: Young Boys
To: Fortuna Düsseldorf.
Transfer fee: 1.5 million euros
Cedric Itten is back for the national team for the first time since October 2023. This is also due to his transfer. The new signing from Fortuna Düsseldorf has hit the ground running, scoring three goals in five games.
Defense
Isaac Schmidt
From: Leeds United
To: Werder Bremen
Transfer fee: Loan
A debut doesn't get much better than this. Isaac Schmidt joined Werder Bremen on loan from Leeds on August 28. Two days later, he came on as a 71st-minute substitute against Leverkusen and scored just five minutes later to make it 3-2. In the end, Bremen held on for a 3-3 draw despite being outnumbered.
Midfield
Filip Ugrinic
From: Young Boys
To: FC Valencia
Transfer fee: 4 million euros
The midfielder is now trying his luck in Spain with Valencia. So far, however, he has only made two appearances in LaLiga, playing 26 minutes.