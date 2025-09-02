The Swiss national team players have shown themselves willing to change clubs this summer. No fewer than 19 players from the national team have a new club.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The transfer market in the major European leagues closed on September 1.

From a Swiss perspective, there were also some important changes on deadline day. National team stars such as Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo changed clubs.

In total, 19 players from the Swiss national team have signed for a new club this summer. Show more

Midfield Granit Xhaka

From: Bayer Leverkusen

To: AFC Sunderland

Transfer fee: 15 million euros

The national team captain took the next step in his career and moved from Leverkusen to Premier League newcomers Sunderland.

Defense Manuel Akanji

From: Manchester City

To: Inter Milan

Transfer fee: loan fee 1 million euros (purchase option/obligation over 15 million euros)

Central defender Manuel Akanji joins fellow national team player Yann Sommer in Milan. Inter are loaning out the 30-year-old for a season and have the option - or, under certain conditions, the obligation - to sign him permanently for 15 million euros.

Striker Breel Embolo

From: AS Monaco

To: Stade Rennes

Transfer fee: 13 million euros

On deadline day, national team striker Breel Embolo leaves AS Monaco and joins Stade Rennes in Ligue 1.

Midfield Ardon Jashari

From: Club Brugge

To: AC Milan

Transfer fee: 36 million euros

His strong season at Brugge attracted the interest of AC Milan. In the summer, Jashari moved to Milan for a whopping 36 million euros. However, Jashari suffered a fracture to his fibula in training and will therefore be out for longer.

Storm Dan Ndoye

From: Bologna

To: Nottingham Forest.

Transfer fee: 42 million euros

The most expensive Swiss player this summer is Dan Ndoye. The winger moved from Bologna to Nottingham Forest for 42 million euros. The 42 also has a special meaning on his debut. Because it took just 42 minutes for Ndoye to score his first goal in the Premier League.

Striker Noah Okafor

From: AC Milan

To: Leeds United

Transfer fee: 19 million euros

Noah Okafor was unable to establish himself at Milan and is now heading to the Premier League with newly promoted Leeds United.

Midfield Fabian Rieder

From: Stade Rennes

To: FC Augsburg

Transfer fee: 7 million euros

Last season, Rieder was loaned out by Stade Rennes to VfB Stuttgart. Now it's back to the Bundesliga, but this time to FC Augsburg and this time on a permanent transfer. Fellow national team player Cédric Zesiger greeted Rieder on social media with the comment: "Finally a jersey that suits you."

Defense Cédric Zesiger

From: Wolfsburg

To: Augsburg

Transfer fee: 4 million euros (purchase option exercised)

The same Cédric Zesiger has also only been a permanent fixture at FC Augsburg since this season. FCA exercised the purchase option of four million euros for the central defender, who was still on loan last season.

Midfield Simon Sohm

From: Parma

To: Fiorentina

Transfer fee: 15 million euros

Simon Sohm has only made two appearances for the national team, but has already made a name for himself in Serie A. The midfielder is moving from Parma to Fiorentina for 15 million euros.

Defense Albian Hajdari

From: Lugano

To: Hoffenheim

Transfer fee: 5.5 million euros

The defender moved from struggling FC Lugano to TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. He made his debut there last weekend, but was only substituted after 72 minutes.

Defense Gregory Wüthrich

From: Sturm Graz

To: YB

Transfer fee: none

After a successful spell in Austria, Gregory Wüthrich is returning to Young Boys. However, the central defender will be missing for the time being due to a muscle injury.

Midfield Edimilson Fernandes

From: Mainz

To: Young Boys

Transfer fee: 600,000 euros

Edimilson is also back at YB. The midfielder shone in the first few games with a goal and an assist, but then saw a straight red card against Basel and was suspended for three games.

Midfield Alvyn Sanches

From: Lausanne-Sport

To: Young Boys

Transfer fee: 5.3 million euros

Another national team player who has moved to Young Boys. Alvyn Sanches, voted best player of the season in the Super League last season, is also moving to Bern. The midfielder suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his first international match and is therefore still out injured. Without the injury, the 22-year-old would probably have moved abroad.

Midfield Michel Aebischer

From: Bologna

To: Pisa

Transfer fee: Loan

Michel Aebischer is moving from Bologna to Serie A promoted side Pisa. The midfielder has played over 90 minutes in his first two games there.

Midfield Vincent Sierro

From: Toulouse

To: Al-Shabab

Transfer fee: 3 million euros

The former Toulouse captain is now playing for Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia. Whether the 29-year-old will still play a role in the national team after this transfer is questionable. However, he has already been called up for the upcoming matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

Forward Dereck Kutesa

From: Servette

To: AEK Athens

Transfer fee: None

Three-time international Dereck Kutesa has moved to AEK Athens in Greece. Will he be able to recommend himself for more national team games there? He is missing from Murat Yakin's current squad.

Forward Cedric Itten

From: Young Boys

To: Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Transfer fee: 1.5 million euros

Cedric Itten is back for the national team for the first time since October 2023. This is also due to his transfer. The new signing from Fortuna Düsseldorf has hit the ground running, scoring three goals in five games.

Defense Isaac Schmidt

From: Leeds United

To: Werder Bremen

Transfer fee: Loan

A debut doesn't get much better than this. Isaac Schmidt joined Werder Bremen on loan from Leeds on August 28. Two days later, he came on as a 71st-minute substitute against Leverkusen and scored just five minutes later to make it 3-2. In the end, Bremen held on for a 3-3 draw despite being outnumbered.

Midfield Filip Ugrinic

From: Young Boys

To: FC Valencia

Transfer fee: 4 million euros

The midfielder is now trying his luck in Spain with Valencia. So far, however, he has only made two appearances in LaLiga, playing 26 minutes.