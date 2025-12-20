Jaouen Hadjam (center) will miss Young Boys' last game before the winter break. Keystone

The Africa Cup will take place in Morocco between December 21 and January 18. Several Super League players are also taking part and will be missing their clubs in the last game before the winter break.

Jan Arnet

Grasshoppers

After their 6:2 victory at YB, GC will also be looking to score points in their last game of the year. However, as in Bern, the Hoppers will be without two players against St.Gallen. Abdoulaye Diaby is at the Africa Cup with Mali, Imourane Hassane with Benin.

Young Boys

A YB professional is also taking part in Morocco: Jaouen Hadjam was called up by former national team coach Vladimir Petkovic for the Algerian selection. Algeria won the 2019 Africa Cup and are among the favorites.

Lausanne-Sport

Gaoussou Diakité was one of the big attractions in the Super League at the start of the season. The Salzburg loanee's performances have fluctuated a little recently, but it was still enough for him to be called up to the Mali national team. The attacker only has one international match under his belt.

Gaoussou Diakité is hoping for many appearances at the Africa Cup. Keystone

Servette

Geneva will be without regular central defender Dylan Bronn for the last game before the winter break. The 30-year-old is on duty for Tunisia.

Lugano

Also playing for Tunisia is Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud from FC Lugano. The in-form midfielder only made his debut for the national team in September and has now been called up for the Africa Cup.

Challenge League

Two Challenge League players have also been called up for the African continental championship: Yverdon's Mohamed Tijani will play for Benin and Etoile Carouge's goalkeeper Signori Antonio for Angola.

One or two players with a Swiss passport will also be taking part in the Africa Cup. For example, Charles Pickel from Solothurn, who is under contract with Espanyol Barcelona, or ex-Sion goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu (FC Noah). They both play for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

More from the department