The time has come: on Tuesday, the famous Champions League anthem will finally ring out again in many European stadiums. Here are six Swiss players who will be competing for the glorious trophy this year.

Tobias Benz

Yann Sommer

Last season, Yann Sommer reached the final in Munich with Inter Milan. However, the Italians went down 5-0 against PSG. Will the decisive, final step be taken in the coming season? Sommer will still be the undisputed number one between the posts.

Yann Sommer performed excellently for Inter Milan in the last Champions League campaign. KEYSTONE

Manuel Akanji

Directly in front of Sommer is new national team defender Manuel Akanji. The 30-year-old knows how to win the Champions League. In 2023, he did so with Manchester City against Inter Milan of all teams. Is his serenity and experience what Milan were missing in 2023 and 2025?

Inter Milan's opponents: Ajax (A), Slavia Prague (H), Union SG (A), Kairat Almaty (H), Atlético Madrid (A), Liverpool (H), Arsenal (H), Borussia Dortmund (A)

Gregor Kobel

Borussia Dortmund also have unfinished business with the Henkelpott. The Germans surprisingly advanced to the final in 2024. However, they were unable to pull off the coup against Real Madrid at London's Wembley Stadium. BVB are definitely not among the contenders for victory this year. But who knows ...

Borussia Dortmund's opponents: Juventus (A), Athletic Bilbao (H), Copenhagen (A), Manchester City (A), Villarreal (H), Bodö/Glimt (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Inter Milan (H)

Aurèle Amenda

For Amenda and Eintracht Frankfurt, participation in the final is also very unlikely. However, the Swiss defender and his team-mates are looking forward to facing some top-class opponents. In the league phase, they will face Liverpool, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Tottenham and Napoli, among others. An absolutely awesome draw.

Eintracht Frankfurt's opponents: Galatasaray Istanbul (H), Atlético Madrid (A), Liverpool (H), Napoli (A), Atalanta Bergamo (H), Barcelona (A), Qarabag (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Fabian Schär

It will be a difficult balancing act between the Premier League and Champions League for the team from the north-east of England. With Malick Thiaw, Newcastle have once again upgraded their defense, which is why the many games could benefit Fabian Schär. So far, however, it doesn't look like the 33-year-old has to worry about his place in central defense.

Newcastle United's opponents: Barcelona (H), Union SG (A), Benfica (H), Athletic Bilbao (H), Marseille (A), Leverkusen (A), PSV Eindhoven (H), Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Fabian Schär is a regular in the Newcastle squad. KEYSTONE

Philipp Köhn

The Swiss keeper was actually only supposed to play second fiddle to new signing Lukas Hradecky in the coming season. However, his opponent injured his knee in the last Ligue 1 match against Strassbourg and will be out for around two months. Another new signing is out of the question. This gives Köhn the chance to reapply for the number one role.

Denis Zakaria

He is the captain and undisputed regular in Adi Hütter's team. Monaco have some tough duels ahead of them: Zakaria and Co. play against Manchester City and Real Madrid, among others.

AS Monaco's opponents: Club Brugge (A), Manchester City (H), Tottenham Hotspur (H), Bodö/Glimt (A), Pafos (A), Galatasaray Istanbul (H), Real Madrid (A), Juventus Turin (H)

There are other Swiss players who are under contract with Champions League participants: Ulisses Garcia (Olympique Marseille) and Marc Giger (Union Saint-Gilloise). However, they have not been registered for the top flight and are missing from the squad.