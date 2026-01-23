After the first leg of the second qualifying round against Benfica Lisbon, St. Gallen can continue to dream of the Europa League. The team from eastern Switzerland defeated the Portuguese powerhouse 2-1 at home. Reactions to the game.

The Sitterstadion in St. Gallen is buzzing after the final whistle on Thursday evening: The upset is complete—the Espen have deservedly defeated the mighty Benfica Lisbon 2–1 following a formidable performance. After the match, winning goal scorer Tom Gaal, captain Lukas Görtler, and coach Enrico Maassen step up to the microphone for an interview with SRF.

Tom Gaal

Eno (Enrico Maassen, Ed.) stood in front of us during the video analysis this morning and said, “We’ve been together for three years now, and we know exactly what we’re capable of and what we need.”

We wanted to go all out for the first 15 minutes, get the stadium behind us, and I think we did a really good job of that. When Aliou slammed that one in, it was outstanding—the place went wild. Then we let our guard down for a moment, and suddenly it was 1-1. But then we played it out with such focus and were rewarded in the end.

But it doesn't really do us any good—other than making us feel good. Now we have our league opener on Sunday, and then we'll be back in action next Thursday.

Tom Gaal (left) celebrates his goal that made it 2-1 against Benfica Lisbon. KEYSTONE

Lukas Görtler

No matter what happens next week. I think these are moments that will stay with every St. Gallen fan forever. The fact that, after winning the cup—when everyone thought the team might be a little complacent—we were able to start off like this (...) and, in my view, win 2–1 in a well-deserved victory—that’s, of course, something that will stay with us forever.

Hats off to everyone who was there today. The stadium was incredible, and we on the field were incredible. No one stood out above the rest. Everyone ran and fought hard. Incredible. Everyone who was there got their money's worth.

Last year, Benfica didn't lose a single league game. But soccer is 90 minutes of eleven against eleven. We played it down a lot before the game, but in the locker room we already believed that we could beat Benfica in one—or maybe even two—games.

Enrico Maassen

Unfortunately, that was just the first half. We still have to go to Lisbon. But we played a great game. We set out to show our DNA. We’ve been working on a few things and faced some very strong opponents in our friendlies, so it wasn’t quite good enough yet.

I think we played an almost perfect first half today. In the second half, our energy levels dropped a bit. And yet we didn't give up many chances and created some great ones—far more than our opponent. You could almost say we “only” won by one goal.

We now have an evening to enjoy this. It makes us feel good. We played a great game. But we need to refocus quickly for the game against Zurich.