With his 60-million transfer to Aston Villa, Johan Manzambi has set a new Swiss transfer record. He replaces Granit Xhaka as the record holder. Here are the 10 most expensive Swiss players in history.

Manzambi Sets a Record These Are the 10 Most Expensive Swiss Soccer Players of All Time

Johan Manzambi

While Aston Villa has not released any official figures regarding the transfer fee, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is moving to the Premier League for over 60 million euros. According to media reports, the transfer fee could even be as high as 70 million euros.

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Granit Xhaka

Transferred from Gladbach to Arsenal in 2016–17 for 45 million euros.

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From Bologna to Nottingham for 40 million euros.

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Ardon Jashari

From Bruges to AC Milan for 36 million euros (2025–26).

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Breel Embolo

Transferred from Basel to Schalke for 26.5 million euros (2016–17).

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Manuel Akanji

Transferred from Basel to Borussia Dortmund for 21.5 million euros (2017–18).

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Denis Zakaria

From Juventus to Monaco for 20 million euros (2023–24).

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Manuel Akanji

From Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City for 20 million euros (2022–23).

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Noah Okafor

From Milan to Leeds for 19 million euros (2025/26).

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Zeki Amdouni

From Basel to Burnley for 18.6 million euros (2023–24).