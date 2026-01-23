With his 60-million transfer to Aston Villa, Johan Manzambi has set a new Swiss transfer record. He replaces Granit Xhaka as the record holder. Here are the 10 most expensive Swiss players in history.
While Aston Villa has not released any official figures regarding the transfer fee, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is moving to the Premier League for over 60 million euros. According to media reports, the transfer fee could even be as high as 70 million euros.
www.avfc.co.uk/
Transferred from Gladbach to Arsenal in 2016–17 for 45 million euros.
Image
From Bologna to Nottingham for 40 million euros.
Instagram Screenshot/Nottingham
From Bruges to AC Milan for 36 million euros (2025–26).
Instagram Screenshot
Transferred from Basel to Schalke for 26.5 million euros (2016–17).
KEYSTONE
Transferred from Basel to Borussia Dortmund for 21.5 million euros (2017–18).
Keystone
From Juventus to Monaco for 20 million euros (2023–24).
Image
From Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City for 20 million euros (2022–23).
IMAGO/Pro Sports Images
From Milan to Leeds for 19 million euros (2025/26).
Instagram Screenshot
From Basel to Burnley for 18.6 million euros (2023–24).
Image