With Basel and YB, two Swiss clubs are represented in the Europa League, which begins on Wednesday. Ten other Swiss players who don't play for FCB or Bern will be competing for the title.
The first two matches of this year's Europa League will take place on Wednesday at 6.45 pm. Seven more matches will follow at 9 p.m., including the game between Freiburg and Basel.
The procedure will be repeated on Thursday. With YB, another Swiss team will be in action. The team from Bern will host Panathinaikos Athens. blue Sport will broadcast all matches live.
The Swiss footballers in the Europa League
Swiss players are not only under contract with YB and Basel, but also with one or two Europa League participants. A total of ten Swiss players are in the squad. Leonidas Stergiou is not registered for the Europa League as he will miss Stuttgart for some time due to injury.
- FC Midtjylland (Mbabu) - Sturm Graz
- SC Freiburg (Manzambi, Ogbus) - Basel
- Braga - Feyenoord Rotterdam (Lotomba)
- Betis Sevilla (Rodriguez) - Nottingham Forest (Ndoye)
- Aston Villa - Bologna (Freuler)
- Ferencvaros Budapest (Gartenmann) - Viktoria Pilsen
- Salzburg (Aguilar) - FC Porto
- VfB Stuttgart (Jaquez) - Celta Vigo