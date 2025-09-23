  1. Residential Customers
Europa League These are the 10 Swiss players who don't play for YB or Basel

Patrick Lämmle

23.9.2025

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League
These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Kevin Mbabu (FC Midtjylland)

Kevin Mbabu (FC Midtjylland)

Image: Keystone

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Johan Manzambi (SC Freiburg)

Johan Manzambi (SC Freiburg)

Image: Keystone

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Bruno Ogbus (SC Freiburg)

Bruno Ogbus (SC Freiburg)

Image: Imago

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Jordan Lotomba (Feyenoord)

Jordan Lotomba (Feyenoord)

Image: Keystone

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Ricardo Rodriguez (Betis Sevilla)

Ricardo Rodriguez (Betis Sevilla)

Image: Imago

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest)

Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest)

Image: Imago

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Remo Freuler (Bologna)

Remo Freuler (Bologna)

Image: Imago

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Stefan Gartenmann (Ferencváros Budapest)

Stefan Gartenmann (Ferencváros Budapest)

Image: Keystone

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Enrique Marlon Aguilar (RB Salzburg)

Enrique Marlon Aguilar (RB Salzburg)

Image: Keystone

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart)

Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart)

Image: Keystone

These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League. Leonidas Stergiou (VfB Stuttgart): Not nominated due to injury.

Leonidas Stergiou (VfB Stuttgart): Not nominated due to injury.

Image: Keystone

With Basel and YB, two Swiss clubs are represented in the Europa League, which begins on Wednesday. Ten other Swiss players who don't play for FCB or Bern will be competing for the title.

23.09.2025, 13:18

23.09.2025, 13:28

The first two matches of this year's Europa League will take place on Wednesday at 6.45 pm. Seven more matches will follow at 9 p.m., including the game between Freiburg and Basel.

Magical Swiss European nights. Dzemaili and Lang join blue Sport's team of experts

Magical Swiss European nightsDzemaili and Lang join blue Sport's team of experts

The procedure will be repeated on Thursday. With YB, another Swiss team will be in action. The team from Bern will host Panathinaikos Athens. blue Sport will broadcast all matches live.

The Swiss footballers in the Europa League

Swiss players are not only under contract with YB and Basel, but also with one or two Europa League participants. A total of ten Swiss players are in the squad. Leonidas Stergiou is not registered for the Europa League as he will miss Stuttgart for some time due to injury.

The Swiss in the Europa League

  • FC Midtjylland (Mbabu) - Sturm Graz
  • SC Freiburg (Manzambi, Ogbus) - Basel
  • Braga - Feyenoord Rotterdam (Lotomba)
  • Betis Sevilla (Rodriguez) - Nottingham Forest (Ndoye)
  • Aston Villa - Bologna (Freuler)
  • Ferencvaros Budapest (Gartenmann) - Viktoria Pilsen
  • Salzburg (Aguilar) - FC Porto
  • VfB Stuttgart (Jaquez) - Celta Vigo
blue Sport shows the Europa League matches live

All matches of the first Europa League round

Football news

