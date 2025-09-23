These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League Kevin Mbabu (FC Midtjylland) Image: Keystone Johan Manzambi (SC Freiburg) Image: Keystone Bruno Ogbus (SC Freiburg) Image: Imago Jordan Lotomba (Feyenoord) Image: Keystone Ricardo Rodriguez (Betis Sevilla) Image: Imago Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest) Image: Imago Remo Freuler (Bologna) Image: Imago Stefan Gartenmann (Ferencváros Budapest) Image: Keystone Enrique Marlon Aguilar (RB Salzburg) Image: Keystone Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart) Image: Keystone Leonidas Stergiou (VfB Stuttgart): Not nominated due to injury. Image: Keystone These Swiss players are under contract with teams in the Europa League Kevin Mbabu (FC Midtjylland) Image: Keystone Johan Manzambi (SC Freiburg) Image: Keystone Bruno Ogbus (SC Freiburg) Image: Imago Jordan Lotomba (Feyenoord) Image: Keystone Ricardo Rodriguez (Betis Sevilla) Image: Imago Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest) Image: Imago Remo Freuler (Bologna) Image: Imago Stefan Gartenmann (Ferencváros Budapest) Image: Keystone Enrique Marlon Aguilar (RB Salzburg) Image: Keystone Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart) Image: Keystone Leonidas Stergiou (VfB Stuttgart): Not nominated due to injury. Image: Keystone

With Basel and YB, two Swiss clubs are represented in the Europa League, which begins on Wednesday. Ten other Swiss players who don't play for FCB or Bern will be competing for the title.

Patrick Lämmle

The first two matches of this year's Europa League will take place on Wednesday at 6.45 pm. Seven more matches will follow at 9 p.m., including the game between Freiburg and Basel.

The procedure will be repeated on Thursday. With YB, another Swiss team will be in action. The team from Bern will host Panathinaikos Athens. blue Sport will broadcast all matches live.

The Swiss footballers in the Europa League

Swiss players are not only under contract with YB and Basel, but also with one or two Europa League participants. A total of ten Swiss players are in the squad. Leonidas Stergiou is not registered for the Europa League as he will miss Stuttgart for some time due to injury.

The Swiss in the Europa League FC Midtjylland (Mbabu) - Sturm Graz

SC Freiburg (Manzambi, Ogbus) - Basel

Braga - Feyenoord Rotterdam (Lotomba)

Betis Sevilla (Rodriguez) - Nottingham Forest (Ndoye)

Aston Villa - Bologna (Freuler)

Ferencvaros Budapest (Gartenmann) - Viktoria Pilsen

Salzburg (Aguilar) - FC Porto

VfB Stuttgart (Jaquez) - Celta Vigo Show more

