Unforgotten: In May 2012, Eren Derdiyok scored three goals to beat Germany 5-3. Keystone

On Friday, the Nati start the World Cup year against Germany. Our record could be better. A look back at the 11 most memorable encounters: Post-war premieres, a night of scandal and a goal of the century.

Jan Arnet

Switzerland wins the premiere 5:3

On April 5, 1908, Switzerland and Germany met for the first time in an international match. The Nati won 5:3 in Basel and celebrated its first of nine victories to date against its big neighbor. There were also 9 draws and 36 defeats. The goal difference also speaks for itself with +73 for Germany.

Sensational victory in the World Cup round of 16

Switzerland and Germany met for the first time at a World Cup in 1938. Because the score was 1:1 after 120 minutes in the round of 16, the game was replayed - and the Nati sensationally won 4:2. Together with the quarter-final appearances in 1934 and 1954, this victory is one of the greatest successes in the history of the SFA.

Alfred Bickel (right) was one of the scorers in the historic victory in the World Cup round of 16. Keystone

The national team beats the Nazis

On February 1, 1942, in the middle of the Second World War, a test match was played between Germany and Switzerland - in Vienna. Eight of the eleven players in Germany's starting line-up are Austrian. This was after Austria had been incorporated into the German Reich years earlier. Before kick-off, not only the team from Greater Germany, but also the Italian referees give the Hitler salute. Switzerland wins 2:1.

Greater Germany and Switzerland before a memorable international match in 1942. Keystone

First match after the war

Because of the Second World War, Germany's football association was banned by FIFA for years. It was not until 1950 that the Germans were able to play an official international match again. The guests are ... Switzerland. According to "Transfermarkt", 115,000 spectators (!) are in the stadium in Stuttgart. They watch a narrow 1:0 victory for Germany.

Huge crowd at the friendly match between Germany and Switzerland in November 1950. Keystone

First national team match live on TV

The 1954 World Cup is and remains unforgettable for both the hosts (Switzerland) and the winners (Germany). Not only for sporting reasons, because for the first time ever, World Cup matches were broadcast on television. In Switzerland, the premiere took place shortly before the start of the home World Cup - with a spectacular 3:5 against the eventual world champions. Incidentally, back in 1926, when a football match was broadcast live on the radio for the first time in Switzerland, the opponent was Germany.

On April 25, 1954, a Swiss international match was broadcast live on television for the first time in Basel's St. Jakob Stadium. Keystone

The scandalous night in Sheffield

1966 World Cup in England. Once again, it's a clash between neighbors - and once again Germany prevails, clearly 5:0. But a story before the match makes the headlines. Köbi Kuhn, Werner Leimgruber and substitute goalkeeper Leo Eichmann are out and about in Sheffield the night before the first group game and get into a Mini with two English women. "They invited us to their home for a beer," Kuhn reports later. They then return to the team hotel too late. The story is exposed, the trio are suspended for the time being and the mood in the Swiss team is in the cellar. With two more defeats, the national team was eliminated without a trace.

Alice Kuhn (left) and Theresa Leimgruber with their son Roger travel to Sheffield after the scandal surrounding their husbands. Keystone

Fisher's goal of the century

In November 1977, something historic happens in a test match between Germany and Switzerland: Klaus Fischer's overhead kick to make the final score 4:1 is later voted the goal of the century in Germany.

100 years of SFV and 100 years of DFB

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the Swiss Football Association invites Germany to an anniversary tournament in the summer of 1995. The Swiss lost 1-2 in the Wankdorf in Bern. Five years later, the German Football Association celebrated its 100th anniversary. Another duel with Switzerland - this time a 1:1 draw.

Hakan Yakin scores to give Switzerland the lead against Germany in April 2000. Keystone

Köbi Kuhn takes the cake

The test match between Germany and Switzerland (3:1) in February 2007 is the 94th and last international match for the then national team captain Johann Vogel. Once again, the Betis professional is substituted early and causes a row within the team. A few weeks after the Germany game, national team coach Köbi Kuhn calls his captain and tells him that he will no longer be calling him up for the national team. Vogel reacts emotionally. He is even said to have threatened Kuhn with the words "I'll get on the plane and punch you in the face!", writes Blick. Vogel denies the threat, but admits to having been "very angry". In any case, his career with the national team is over. Even Kuhn's successor, Ottmar Hitzfeld, no longer offered him a place.

Back then, shortly after the 2006 World Cup, all was still well between Kuhn and Vogel. Keystone

Derdiyok's hat-trick ends a long dry spell

May 26, 2012. The national team had to wait 56 years and 19 games for this day. That's how long the Swiss remained winless against Germany. Then came this legendary Saturday evening in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. Eren Derdiyok shone with a hat-trick in the 5:3 spectacle, while Tranquillo Barnetta provided the three assists. Admir Mehmedi and Stephan Lichtsteiner also scored. At last, the national team can win against the Germans again.

The last duel so far at Euro 2024

The national team has not beaten Germany since this match in 2012. The following three encounters all ended in draws. The last one was in the group stage of Euro 2024, where Switzerland brought the hosts to the brink of defeat and Niclas Füllkrug only saved Germany a 1-1 draw in stoppage time.

Xhaka, Akanji and co. can only look on: Füllkrug scores with his head to make it 1:1. Keystone

A close duel is also expected on Friday. Who knows, maybe the Nati can improve their negative record against Germany.