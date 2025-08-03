Dan Ndoye's move to Nottingham Forest puts him right at the top of the list of the most expensive Swiss transfers. Only one is even more expensive with his move to the island. These are the most expensive Swiss transfers.

Syl Battistuzzi

Granit Xhaka

For 45 million euros from Gladbach to Arsenal in 2016/17.

Dan Ndoye

For 40 million euros from Bologna to Nottingham.

Dan Ndoye Screenshot Instagram/Nottingham

Breel Embolo

For 26.5 million euros from Basel to Schalke (2016/17).

Manuel Akanji

For 21.5 million euros from Basel to Borussia Dortmund (2017/18).

Denis Zakaria

For 20 million euros from Juventus to Monaco (2023/24).

Manuel Akanji

For 20 million euros from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City (2022/23).

Zeki Amdouni

For 18.6 million euros from Basel to Burnley (2023/24).

Gökhan Inler

For 18 million euros from Udinese to Napoli (2011/12).

Xherdan Shaqiri

For 17 million euros from Inter to Stoke City (2015/16).

Noah Okafor

For 15.5 million euros from RB Salzburg to Milan (2023/24).

Granit Xhaka

For 15 million euros * (excl. bonuses) from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland (2025/26).

Granit Xhaka

For 15 million euros from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen (2023/24).

Fabian Rieder

For 15 million euros from YB to Rennes (2023/24).

Gregor Kobel

For 15 million euros from Stuttgart to Borussia Dortmund (2021/22).

Ricardo Rodríguez

For 15 million euros from Wolfsburg to Milan (2017/18).

Xherdan Shaqiri

For 15 million euros from Bayern Munich to Inter (2015/16).

Xherdan Shaqiri

For €14.7 million from Stoke City to Liverpool (2018/19).

Djibril Sow

For 14 million euros from YB to Eintracht Frankfurt (2019/20).

Breel Embolo

For €12.5 million from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Monaco (2022/23).

Denis Zakaria

For 12 million euros from YB to Borussia Mönchengladbach (2017/18).

