Dan Ndoye's move to Nottingham Forest puts him right at the top of the list of the most expensive Swiss transfers. Only one is even more expensive with his move to the island. These are the most expensive Swiss transfers.
Granit Xhaka
For 45 million euros from Gladbach to Arsenal in 2016/17.
Dan Ndoye
For 40 million euros from Bologna to Nottingham.
Breel Embolo
For 26.5 million euros from Basel to Schalke (2016/17).
Manuel Akanji
For 21.5 million euros from Basel to Borussia Dortmund (2017/18).
Denis Zakaria
For 20 million euros from Juventus to Monaco (2023/24).
Manuel Akanji
For 20 million euros from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City (2022/23).
Zeki Amdouni
For 18.6 million euros from Basel to Burnley (2023/24).
Gökhan Inler
For 18 million euros from Udinese to Napoli (2011/12).
Xherdan Shaqiri
For 17 million euros from Inter to Stoke City (2015/16).
Noah Okafor
For 15.5 million euros from RB Salzburg to Milan (2023/24).
Granit Xhaka
For 15 million euros * (excl. bonuses) from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland (2025/26).
Granit Xhaka
For 15 million euros from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen (2023/24).
Fabian Rieder
For 15 million euros from YB to Rennes (2023/24).
Gregor Kobel
For 15 million euros from Stuttgart to Borussia Dortmund (2021/22).
Ricardo Rodríguez
For 15 million euros from Wolfsburg to Milan (2017/18).
Xherdan Shaqiri
For 15 million euros from Bayern Munich to Inter (2015/16).
Xherdan Shaqiri
For €14.7 million from Stoke City to Liverpool (2018/19).
Djibril Sow
For 14 million euros from YB to Eintracht Frankfurt (2019/20).
Breel Embolo
For €12.5 million from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Monaco (2022/23).
Denis Zakaria
For 12 million euros from YB to Borussia Mönchengladbach (2017/18).