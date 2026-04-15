Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich and Bayern look ahead to the giant-killing clash with PSG in the semi-finals. Keystone

After the last quarter-final decisions, it's finally down to the wire in the Champions League! Who will face who now? And when will the semi-finals take place? The most important facts at a glance.

Jan Arnet

What do the semi-final duels look like?

Bayern Munich - Paris St. Germain

Arsenal London - Atlético Madrid

When will the semi-finals take place?

First legs:

April 28, 9:00 p.m.: Paris St. Germain - Bayern Munich

April 29, 21:00: Atlético Madrid - Arsenal London

Second legs:

May 5, 9:00 p.m.: Arsenal London - Atlético Madrid

May 6, 9:00 p.m.: Bayern Munich - Paris St. Germain

When and where will the final take place?

The 71st final of the Premier League will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest this season. The city already hosted the UEFA Europa League final in 2023, and now the Champions League is coming to the Hungarian capital for the first time.

The 2026 Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026. It will be the 34th final since the renaming of the UEFA Champions League and the kick-off time will be adjusted - to 7 p.m. Swiss time. This is earlier than in previous years and, according to UEFA, has to do with the optimization of logistics and processes on match day.

The Puskás Aréna: the final stadium of the Champions League. Keystone

How do I get tickets for the final?

The easiest and cheapest way is to take part in our competition! blue Sport and fussballreisen.com are giving away two premium tickets (1st category seats) for the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Budapest.

The prize includes: Flights for two people (return) from Zurich to Budapest and two nights in a double room (incl. breakfast) at the 4-star K+K Hotel Opera Budapest. The outward journey takes place on Friday, May 29, 2026, the return journey on Sunday, May 31, 2026. You can take part here.

What will the winner of the Champions League receive?

Firstly, the legendary Henkelpott. The UEFA Champions League trophy is 73.5 cm high and weighs 7.5 kg. The winners also receive the right to compete in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup against the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.

They will also receive an automatic place in the group stage of the 2026/27 Champions League if they do not qualify via their national championship.

And then, of course, there is also a monetary prize. However, the big money in the Champions League is earned on the way to the final. The winners receive just 6.5 million euros more than the losers.