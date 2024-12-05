Will Cedric Itten and Co. advance to the Cup semi-finals? KEYSTONE

In the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup, there will only be one encounter between Super League clubs. FC Zurich will host Young Boys at the end of February.

SDA

In the other quarter-finals, the roles are more or less clear-cut. Biel, the Promotion League leaders, will play Lugano at home, Bellinzona will be looking to follow St. Gallen's lead by knocking out Lausanne-Sport in their own stadium, and Etoile Carouge will host FC Basel.

The quarter-finals will take place on February 25, 26 and 27.

SDA