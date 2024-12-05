In the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup, there will only be one encounter between Super League clubs. FC Zurich will host Young Boys at the end of February.
In the other quarter-finals, the roles are more or less clear-cut. Biel, the Promotion League leaders, will play Lugano at home, Bellinzona will be looking to follow St. Gallen's lead by knocking out Lausanne-Sport in their own stadium, and Etoile Carouge will host FC Basel.
The quarter-finals will take place on February 25, 26 and 27.
SDA