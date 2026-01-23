The European Cup qualifiers often feature some unusual clubs. The opponents of the five Super League teams also have their own unique stories.

Thun's opponent made Icelandic European Cup history

Vikingur Reykjavik achieved the greatest international success of any Icelandic club during the 2024–25 season. In the Conference League, the capital city club became the first team from the country to reach the knockout stage of a UEFA competition. There, the Icelanders defeated Panathinaikos Athens 2–1 in the first leg and were eliminated only after conceding a goal in the 95th minute of the second leg in Athens.

Founded in 1908, the club won its eighth Icelandic championship last year and is on track to successfully defend its title. After 17 rounds, the team sits at the top of the standings with a comfortable lead. In the Champions League qualifiers, the Icelanders first defeated the Hungarian champions, Györ, but then narrowly lost to Hapoel Be'er Sheva, the Israeli champions.

Sion's opponent is aiming for the Conference League treble

While FC Sion has been waiting eleven years to qualify for the group stage of a European competition, its upcoming opponent has done so twice in a row. Noah Jerewan qualified for the Conference League group stage in 2024 and 2025 and even made it to the knockout stage last season. In five of their eight international matches, Timothy Fayulu—ironically, the goalkeeper who was on loan from Sion at the time—was in goal.

FC Noah was founded as recently as 2017 and was known as FC Arzach until 2019. It owes its current name to the biblical Ark of Noah, which, according to the story, came to rest in the nearby Ararat Mountains. After winning the double in the 2024–25 season, the team successfully defended its cup title last season.

St. Gallen's opponent is a record-holding champion struggling to find its form

Five years ago, FC Sheriff made history. It became the first Moldovan team to qualify for the Champions League group stage, where it celebrated a sensational 2-1 victory over Real Madrid—notably at the Bernabéu, the Spanish team’s home stadium. Two years later, the team from Tiraspol reached the group stage of the Europa League, but managed to earn only one point in six matches—a 1-1 draw at home against Servette.

Tiraspol is located in Transnistria, which considers itself an independent state but is not internationally recognized. Nevertheless, FC Sheriff, founded in 1997, competes in the Moldovan league and won the title 21 times between 2001 and 2023. In the last three seasons, however, the league title has gone to other teams.

Lugano's opponent is a European unknown

NSI Runavik achieved a first this summer. Thanks to a 3-2 victory over the Hamrun Spartans from Malta, the Faroe Islands club advanced past the first qualifying round of the European Cup for the first time. The team from the island of Eysturoy then pulled off a major upset in the second round against the Slovenian side from Koper. Thanks to a goal in the 122nd minute, Runavik forced the game into a penalty shootout and won it 4–3.

The team's strong form is also evident in the ongoing championship. After 17 rounds, Runavik is locked in a two-way battle for the title with Klaksvik, which is tied with them on points. Should NSI come out on top, it would be only the second championship title in the club's history, following the one in 2007.

Vaduz's opponent has a prominent role model

Inter Turku, founded in 1990, didn't just copy the name; its team colors are also modeled after Inter Milan. As a result, the Finnish team's home uniform is also striped in blue and black.

In Finland, the league season is in full swing. After 18 rounds, Inter Turku—which won the championship in 2008, its only title to date—is in second place. The team has carried that momentum into European competition. In the Conference League qualifiers, the Finns first defeated FK Sarajevo, then pulled off an upset against Istanbul Basaksehir. Now the club—which was briefly coached in 2006 by René van Eck, a name well known in Switzerland—is dreaming of advancing to the group stage of a European competition for the first time.