Will Declan Rice win the Champions League with Arsenal? Keystone

Who will win the Champions League? Experts, players, coaches, fans, they all have an opinion - and some of them are personal. But what does a neutral supercomputer fed with data have to say?

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Who will win the Champions League? The Opta supercomputer has calculated the probability of all quarter-finalists winning the title.

But we are also interested in your opinion: Who is your favorite? Take part in our poll or write it in the comments.

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The quarter-finals of the Champions League are just around the corner. Eight teams are competing for the most coveted trophy in European club football. Whether they are favorites or outsiders, they all want to lift the trophy in the end. The supercomputer of the statistics gurus at Opta, fed with thousands of pieces of data, has calculated the chances of the eight remaining participants winning the title.

But before we break it down, we'd like to know which quarter-final duel you're most looking forward to ...

... and who is your favorite in the race for the title?

And this is the result from Opta

The probability that Arsenal will win the title is 29 percent. They are followed by Bayern Munich (20 percent) and Barcelona (16 percent). According to the calculations, the probability of PSG defending their title is 11%, while the probability of record winners Real Madrid winning their 16th title is 9%. Liverpool (7), Atlético Madrid (4) and Sporting Lisbon (3) are only likely to play a minor role in the battle for the title.

opta

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