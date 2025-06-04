With the 0:1 against Norway, relegation from Group A of the Nations League is a fact. The Nati are better than in the 4-0 defeat in France, but still not good enough for the European Championship. Here are the scores.

4.5 Goal Livia Peng

No chance with Vilde Bøe Risa's shot in the 5th minute to make it 0:1. Otherwise she remains virtually unemployed. Good ball clearance, good presence. Believed to have signed for Chelsea.

4.5 Defense Iman Beney

She flourishes when going forward. Difficult to position herself when defending. No wonder, the 18-year-old is not a defender but one of Switzerland's greatest forward talents. Full-back is definitely not her position, she needs defensive cover.

3.5 Defense Viola Calligaris

Gets caught out with a heel trick before the 0:1 or loses the ball when she tries to get involved in the attack shortly after the break, then again with good positioning and straddling. Highs and lows alternate.

4.5 Defense Julia Stierli

Radiates calm with the ball at her feet. Completely misjudges a cross in the first half and is lucky that the Norwegian misses. Otherwise solid - the best defender.

4.0 Defense Noelle Maritz

Normally reliability personified. On this evening in the Tourbillon with one or two mistakes. As a full-back in a four-man defense, she has a lot of forward movement, but not in a three-man defense.

4.5 Defense Nadine Riesen

Sprints up and down the left line almost without interruption, seems to have energy like a Duracell bunny. With the ball at her feet, however, she occasionally lacks composure and timing when crossing.

4.0 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Started rather cautiously against her mother's home country, then improved minute by minute. Under Pia Sundhage, she is allowed to take every standard kick - but they are all too harmless in the Tourbillon.

3.5 Midfield Lia Wälti

As usual, she is the focal point in midfield. Many ball contacts. However, she was already more sure of the ball and made a few bad passes. Too many cross-field passes, too little vertically. Her lack of match practice at the club is noticeable.

4.5 Midfield Noemi Ivelj

Secure on the ball, combative. She brings presence to the rather slender national team center around Wälti and Vallotto. Wonderful through pass to Reuteler in the 39th minute. Has to come off at the break.

4.0 Storm Sydney Schertenleib

A hook here, a feint there, a tunnel there. The Barça jewel can hardly be separated from the ball unless she overdoes it. And that still happens too often. Should look for the finish quicker. Would probably be better off behind the strikers. Call it a day after 66 minutes.

5.0 Storm Géraldine Reuteler

This woman has energy - and she brings it to the pitch. Fast and cheeky. Unlucky that her lob attempt from full stretch sails far over the goal (32'). In the second half, she moves back a line and closes the gap behind the strikers. The best Swiss player.

Substitute players

4.0 Svenja Fölmli

Comes on for Ivelj after the break and joins Schertenleib in attack. Neither up nor down.

– Riola Xhemaili

Came on for Schertenleib in the 66th minute. Too short for an assessment.

– Alayah Pilgrim

Comes on for Maritz in the 78th minute. Too short to score.

– Alisha Lehmann

Comes on for Riesen in the 84th minute. Too short for a rating.

