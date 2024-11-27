David von Ballmoos had to make six saves against Atalanta. KEYSTONE

YB are still struggling to find their feet in the top flight and conceded a 6-1 defeat at home on Tuesday. However, it is not the highest defeat of a Swiss Champions League participant.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB lost 6-1 to Atalanta on Tuesday evening - this defeat ranks among the highest Swiss Champions League defeats.

FC Basel and FC Zurich are the other two Swiss teams to have conceded defeats in the top flight. Show more

"Horror show", "debacle" - these were the titles given to YB's defeat against Atalanta on Tuesday evening. The Bernese team's evening was desolate across the board. Despite an immediate reaction to conceding an early goal, YB never really got into the game and ultimately lost 1:6, leaving them bottom of the table in this new phase of the league - with a goal difference of 2:17.

However, the defeat of the reigning Swiss champions against the Italians is not the highest of a Swiss team in the Champions League.

2002/2003: FC Valencia - FC Basel 6:2

FC Basel qualified for the second qualifying round of the Champions League as Swiss champions in 2002 and made it through to the group stage after beating MSK Zilina from Slovakia and Celtic Glasgow from Scotland.

Hakan Yakin's 6:2 goal at the Mestalla Stadium was merely cosmetic. KEYSTONE

The team led by current Nati coach Murat Yakin won the first match against Spartak Moscow and drew against Liverpool. On the third matchday, Basel traveled to Spain to face Valencia FC at the Mestalla Stadium. The Norwegian John Carew scored a brace in the first 14 minutes to lead the way to a 6:2 victory. Julio Hernan Rossi and Hakan Yakin scored for FCB in the second half.

Despite the heavy defeat, Basel managed to qualify for the second group stage, where they were eliminated.

2008/2009: FC Basel - FC Barcelona 0:5

In the final year under Christian Gross, Basel again qualified for the group stage via the qualifying rounds. They were looking forward to facing a well-known opponent: FC Barcelona.

On October 22, 2008, the Spanish FCB with superstar Lionel Messi was the guest at St. Jakobs-Park. It was also the Argentinian who made the start. He set the course for victory as early as the 4th minute. Marco Steller and Co. eventually left the pitch with a 5-0 defeat.

Lionel Messi played with Barcelona in the 2008/2009 Champions League season at Basel's St. Jakobs-Park. KEYSTONE

However, there was one small consolation from that campaign: the only point the Baslers picked up was at Camp Nou of all places. Messi and Eren Derdiyok were the goalscorers.

2009/2010: FC Zurich - Real Madrid 2:5

Zurich won the league title in 2009 and qualified for the third qualifying round of the Champions League. The Zurich side struggled against MK Maribor in the first leg, but thanks to a 3-0 win at home in the second leg, they still made it to the play-offs, where they had no trouble against Latvian runners-up Ventspils.

In the group stage, FCZ faced top-class opponents in Real Madrid, Milan and Olympique Marseille. Real Madrid were the guests at the Letzigrund in the opening match. The starting eleven included world footballers such as Iker Casillas, Kakà, Raúl and Cristiano Ronaldo.

FC Zurich could do nothing against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. KEYSTONE

The Portuguese opened the scoring in the 27th minute - by half-time it was already 0:3 to the Spaniards. The Zurich side came close again with a double strike within two minutes from Xavier Margairaz and Silvan Aegerter. Cristiano Ronaldo and Guti made everything clear in the final phase.

2009/2010: Olympique Marseille - FC Zurich 6:1

It was not the only defeat for Zurich in that Champions League season. On matchday 4, they faced Olympique Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome.

FCZ played well in the first half and only trailed 1:2 at the break. In the second half, however, the French side made short work of the game with four goals.

FCZ dived against Olympique Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome on November 3, 2009. KEYSTONE

From this campaign, FC Zurich will mainly remember the games against Milan. Hannu Tihinen scored FCZ's winner at the San Siro and the Zurich side held Milan to a draw in the second leg.

2011/2012: FC Bayern Munich - FC Basel 7:0

After winning the Swiss championship title with a one-point lead over FC Zurich, Basel qualified directly for the Champions League group stage. This was characterized by one thing above all: success. Basel picked up eleven points in six games and were only beaten once by Benfica Lisbon.

Progression was decided in the final group match against three-time Champions League winners Manchester United. With a 2:1 win in front of their home crowd, Basel secured second place and qualification for the round of 16, where FC Bayern Munich awaited.

Today's blue Sport experts Alex Frei and Marco Streller were on the pitch for the crushing defeat in the Allianz Arena. KEYSTONE

In the first leg at St. Jakobs-Park, FCB gave its fans an unforgettable evening. Valentin Stocker scored the golden goal shortly before the end and left the Basel fans dreaming. This dream came to an abrupt end in the second leg at the Allianz Arena. The Germans dispatched the Baslers 7:0, with Mario Gómez scoring four goals. Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller were the other goalscorers. To date, this is the highest defeat in the top flight among the Swiss Champions League participants.