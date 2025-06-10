Xherdan Shaqiri's market value has not changed despite outstanding performances in the past season. Picture: Keystone

"Transfermarkt" presents the new market values of the Super League players. While Xherdan Shaqiri has stagnated despite outstanding statistics, other stars have increased their value many times over.

Luca Betschart

The most valuable trio

Although he has been out since mid-March with a torn cruciate ligament, Alvyn Sanches is currently the most valuable player in the Super League. Transfermarkt puts his current market value at €14 million - €11.5 million higher than before the season last July. This corresponds to an increase in value of 460 percent.

The development of Lugano defenders Mattia Zanotti and Albian Hajdari is similar. Zanotti's value rose from €4 million to €13 million over the course of last season, while Hajdari's value increased from €3 million to €12 million.

The biggest jumps

However, Lucerne's Aleksandar Stankovic has made an even bigger leap. With a market value of 1 million just under a year ago, the 19-year-old son of Inter legend Dejan is now worth 11 million euros - putting him in fourth place in the ranking of the most valuable Super League players.

Inter loanee Aleksandar Stankovic is considered the Super League's market value winner. Picture: Keystone

Basel's Jonas Adjetey has also made a leap. The 21-year-old's market value is now at 8 million euros, having stood at 600,000 euros at the start of the season. The market value development of Lausanne's Karim Sow is also impressive. At the start of the season he was still worth 250,000 euros, but is now worth 4.75 million euros.

The 18-year-old FCZ jewel Cheveyo Tsawa has a market value of 3.9 million euros. The value of team-mate Junior Ligue was still set at 500,000 euros at the start of the season, but the 20-year-old FCZ player is now valued at 4 million euros.

Not to be forgotten: FCL jewel Bung Meng Freimann. The 19-year-old central defender had a market value of just 70,000 euros at the start of the season, which has since risen to 2.5 million. The young Sion defender Gora Diouf is also worth many times more than at the start of the season. He has jumped from 300,000 to 4 million euros.

The YB trio

At the dethroned champions, a trio has at least taken a step forward in terms of market value. Jaouen Hadjam's value increased from 2 to 7 million euros over the course of last season, Marvin Keller's market value rose by 6.5 to 9 million euros and Zachary Athekame made a big leap from 800,000 euros to 5 million euros.

Zachary Athekame increased his market value by over 470 percent last season. Picture: Keystone

More winners

St.Gallen's Willem Geubbels had a market value of 2.5 million euros at the start of the season and was able to increase this to 10 million euros within a year.

Basel's Leon Avdullahu has undergone a similar development, increasing his value by 8 million and now also stands at 10 million euros. Team-mate Bénie Traoré is now also worth €10 million - €6 million more than at the start of the season.

Lugano defender Martim Marques has also made a big step forward. Still worth 1.5 million euros at the start of the season, he is now valued at 7 million. Lucerne's Thibault Klidjé was worth 700,000 euros at the start of the season and is now worth 4 million euros.

Xherdan Shaqiri

And what about the league's high-flyer? Despite 18 goals and 21 assists in 34 league games, the 33-year-old has been unable to increase his market value. The explanation is simple: players aged 30 and over become less attractive and are only occasionally upgraded. From the age of 32, there is even an age-related devaluation - which Shaqiri can at least avert thanks to his dream season and is listed with a market value of 2 million euros, as he was a year ago.

