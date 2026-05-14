Kreshnik Hajrizi (left) and goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi are important parts of FC Sion's current success. Keystone

Alongside champions Thun, FC Sion are the surprise team of the season. Thanks to a strong final spurt, the Valais team can look forward to its best ranking in 19 years.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Sion are fourth in the table with two rounds to go and could even finish runners-up in the best-case scenario with two wins.

The main reason for the strong season: the Valais team is acting with foresight and prudence. This has not been the case at FC Sion for many years.

On Thursday, Sion could take third place with a win against Lugano (16.30 live on blue Sport). Show more

With 19 out of a possible 21 points from the last seven rounds, Sion are the team of the moment. If the Valaisans also win their home game against Lugano on Ascension Thursday (16.30 live on blue Sport), they would take third place in the table ahead of the final matchday. Since the introduction of the Super League in 2003, Sion have only finished the season in third place once before, in 2006/07. The duel is also explosive: 3rd place would secure participation in the European Cup, while the team in 4th place will have to hope that FC St. Gallen win the cup.

Regardless of the outcome of the last two rounds, FC Sion can look back on a strong season. These are the success factors.

Anthony Racioppi

With only 35 goals conceded, Anthony Racioppi is the best goalkeeper in the Super League. At FC Sion, the 27-year-old has performed exactly as those responsible had hoped when he joined in the summer. For once, he remained injury-free and became increasingly stable. He scored 15 times in the league, most recently five times in a row.

The Geneva native had already shown signs of his great potential during his time at Young Boys. Back then, he had replaced David von Ballmoos as regular goalkeeper, but was demoted again in the same season. The reason for this was his error-proneness, which later became his undoing at Hull City.

Although he had barely played the season before, they believed in Racioppi at Sion. Sporting director Barthélémy Constantin immediately signed the goalkeeper to a four-year contract. In addition to trust, goalkeeping coach Massimo Colomba, who joined FC Sion in 2022 after ten years at FC Basel, was also important for Racioppi's development. He managed to turn the rough diamond into the team's great support.

Strong team spirit

It is hardly surprising to emphasize the team spirit in a team that is currently experiencing a successful phase. After all, the atmosphere within the team is naturally boosted by good results. At FC Sion, however, this goes far beyond the current highs.

Even after last season, which Sion finished in 9th place as promoted team, many players emphasized the good atmosphere. When Benjamin Kololli extended his contract, for example, he said that returning to Sion had been one of the best decisions of his career.

Kololli, who used to be considered a "troublemaker" and was briefly suspended from FC Basel for a night of debauchery, now manages the Valais team's coffers. As this was still well filled, the team organized a trip to Europapark at the beginning of last week. It was a trip with symbolic power. The once troubled club now experiences its rollercoaster rides almost exclusively outside of everyday sporting life.

Didier Tholot

Speaking of consistency: how people used to make fun of the loss of coaches at FC Sion. Since Christian Constantin became club president for the second time in 2003, there have been countless changes of coach. Didier Tholot himself had already experienced the president's short fuse. Nevertheless, he took up his fourth term as coach of FC Sion in July 2023. What could just as easily have ended in a short episode turned out to be the longest tenure of an FC Sion coach since the late 1980s.

The 62-year-old Frenchman is known as a coach who sticks to his principles. As a result, players flourish in the familiar system thanks to the high level of trust. In weaker phases, however, this has also led to criticism because Tholot has supposedly resisted adjustments for too long.

Thanks to the Cup victories in 2009 and 2015 - FC Sion's last title to date - Tholot already enjoys cult status in Valais. The fact that he has yet to win another title in his fourth term of office is put into perspective by his current points average of 1.73. Should he now lead the Valais team into the European Cup, it would be the next milestone for the coach, whose contract was extended until 2029 three weeks ago.

Tholot is already the longest-serving Super League coach behind Mattia Croci-Torti (Lugano), Mario Frick (Lucerne until the end of the season) and Mauro Lustrinelli (Thun). Anyone who would have bet on this when Tholot took office would probably have been declared crazy.

Constantin's coaching wear and tear at FC Sion #62 Didier Tholot, July 2023 (contract until 2029) Image: Keystone #61 Paolo Tramezzani, May 2023 - June 2023 Image: Keystone #60 David Bettoni, March 2023 - May 2023 Image: Keystone #59 Christian Constantin, interim February 2023 - March 2023 Image: Keystone #58 Fabio Celestini, November 2022 - February 2023 Image: Keystone #57 Paolo Tramezzani, October 2021 - November 2022 Image: Keystone #56 Marco Walker, March 2021 - October 2021 Image: Keystone #55 Christian Constantin, interim March 2021 Image: Keystone #54 Fabio Grosso, August 2020 - March 2021 Image: Getty Constantin's coaching wear and tear at FC Sion #62 Didier Tholot, July 2023 (contract until 2029) Image: Keystone #61 Paolo Tramezzani, May 2023 - June 2023 Image: Keystone #60 David Bettoni, March 2023 - May 2023 Image: Keystone #59 Christian Constantin, interim February 2023 - March 2023 Image: Keystone #58 Fabio Celestini, November 2022 - February 2023 Image: Keystone #57 Paolo Tramezzani, October 2021 - November 2022 Image: Keystone #56 Marco Walker, March 2021 - October 2021 Image: Keystone #55 Christian Constantin, interim March 2021 Image: Keystone #54 Fabio Grosso, August 2020 - March 2021 Image: Getty

Clever squad planning

Barthélémy Constantin, the president's son, is only 31 years old. Nevertheless, he already has a wealth of experience as head of sport. He has held this position since 2014, although he did not always have as free a hand as he does today. During this time, he learned what works at a club like FC Sion - and what doesn't. The hapless signing of Mario Balotelli remains unforgotten, about which Christian Constantin once said in an interview with "Blick": "Barthélémy's apprenticeship as head of sport cost me a fortune with crazy deals like this, as you can see."

But the son showed himself capable of learning. He managed to keep deserving top performers in the team and selectively strengthened the squad before this season with players such as Kreshnik Hajrizi, Rilind Nivokazi, Josias Lukembila and Donat Rrudhani. The loan of Swiss youth international Winsley Boteli also proved to be the right decision. Despite his wild card role, the 19-year-old has scored ten goals in all competitions and attracted interest from far and wide. There is already speculation that Sion could exercise the purchase option, which is rumored to be worth 3.5 million euros, and then sell the player on at a profit.

One thing is certain: FC Sion, which has been in turmoil for a long time, is now acting with foresight and prudence. And this is reflected in the club's sporting success.