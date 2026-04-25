Oliver Glasner (left) and Andoni Iraola are at the top of top clubs' wish lists. IMAGO/Action Plus

Whether Manchester, London or Madrid, there are coaching jobs available in these cities this summer. Here is a selection of the most exciting coaches who are at the top of the list for Europe's top clubs.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several top clubs need to find new solutions following coaching changes, with names such as Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and sacked ex-Real coach Xabi Alonso particularly in demand.

Cesc Fàbregas, Sebastian Hoeness and Marco Silva have also recommended themselves for higher tasks with strong performances.

The coaching carousel promises to be an intense summer, with numerous clubs looking for suitable candidates at the same time. Show more

The coaching carousel at Europe's top clubs turns every year. Most recently, it was Liam Rosenior at Chelsea FC after just 107 days in the job. Before him, Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid and Ruben Amorim at Manchester United had to pack their bags during the course of the season. This means that a number of coaches will have to be replaced in the summer, but which coaches will be considered?

Andoni Iraola

The Spaniard is probably one of the hottest coaching stocks at the moment. After three successful years at Bournemouth, Iraola is leaving the Cherries on a free transfer in the summer to take on a new challenge. The 43-year-old transformed Bournemouth into one of the Premier League's strongest attacking teams and is therefore also high on the list of top clubs. Iraola is said to be particularly popular with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Andoni Iraola's contract at Bournemouth expires in the summer. IMAGO/Mark Pain

Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner is also looking for a new challenge in the summer. The Austrian won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace last season and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the past. Glasner knows how to win titles. He is not only successful in London, he previously won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022. Another plus point for Glasner is his tactical flexibility. This is precisely why the 51-year-old is being touted as a hot candidate at Chelsea and Manchester United.

Oliver Glasner (left) won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace last season. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa

Xabi Alonso

Following his sacking at Real Madrid, the Spaniard's name is high on the list of almost every top club looking for a coach. His time at the Whites may not have gone to plan, but it has at least prepared him to deal with both a dominant board and a dressing room full of big egos. Should Arne Slot be sacked at Liverpool, the 44-year-old is likely to be in pole position at the Reds.

Xabi Alonso could take over as coach in the Premier League for the first time this summer. Manu Fernandez/AP/dpa

Cesc Fàbregas

Last summer, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig were keen to bring Fàbregas to the Bundesliga as a coach. But Como refused to release the Spaniard. The former Barcelona player is likely to receive a number of offers again next summer. After all, he is currently continuing to shake up Serie A with Como. His team impresses with attractive attacking football and has the highest possession percentage in the league. Thanks to his past as a player at Chelsea, the Spaniard still has excellent contacts in the English capital.

Cesc Fàbregas already wore the Chelsea FC shirt as a player. Alastair Grant/AP/dpa

Sebastian Hoeness

Sebastian Hoeness made it to the DFB Cup final again with VfB Stuttgart. Since taking office in Stuttgart, he has led the club from the relegation battle to the Champions League and, last season, to victory in the DFB Cup. It's no wonder that the top clubs are also taking notice of the German coach. In the run-up to the Cup semi-final against Freiburg, the Stuttgart coach was asked about rumors surrounding Real Madrid. But Hoeness reacted calmly to the rumors: "That doesn't move me that much now."

Marco Silva

After five years at Fulham FC, the Portuguese's contract expires in the summer. So far, it does not look as if the 48-year-old will extend his contract with the London club. Silva has made a name for himself with his work in the Premier League. He is regarded as a pragmatic worker who knows how to develop players. Although his name has not yet been associated with major titles, Silva is likely to be a candidate for the top English clubs in particular.

Marco Silva's contract at Fulham FC expires in the summer. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

Filipe Luis

The former world-class left-back was released from top Brazilian club Flamengo at the beginning of March this year. The 40-year-old gained a lot of recognition in South America for his spectacular style of play. He won the Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores (the South American Champions League) with Flamengo in 2025. Luis was also once a Chelsea FC player and defeated the Londoners with Flamengo at the Club World Cup in the USA last summer.