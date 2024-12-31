The Swiss women's national team players have one main wish for 2025: to shine at their home European Championships. But they also have other New Year's resolutions, although they don't seem to be following them to the letter.

Patrick Lämmle

In the video above, you can see what the national team players want for the new year and what resolutions they intend to pursue. "Less cell phone time," says 21-year-old Alena Bienz from 1. FC Köln. However, she is not very confident about achieving it.

Elvira Herzog, the number 1 goalkeeper in Switzerland, says: "I'm not really the type to make resolutions. I don't think you need a new year to change something or start afresh. But in terms of the European Championship year, of course, I want to get everything out of myself, and out of us, so that we can start the European Championship well prepared and get the best out of it."

Nadine Riesen, who runs up and down the line like there's no tomorrow, also has her sights set on something. However, a small flash of laughter follows before she says: "What a load of crap." And because the camera is rolling, this is immediately followed by: "Oh, sorry!"

The little survey shows: When it comes to New Year's resolutions, national team players are probably no different to office workers, doctors or roofers. And most of them are probably also familiar with the biggest problem: making a resolution is easy, putting it into practice is another matter, especially if it is to last ...

First Nations League, then home European Championships

The big highlight in 2025 is, of course, the home European Championship. From July 2 to 27, the best 16 national teams from Europe will compete for the European Championship title in Switzerland.

The Swiss matches at the 2025 home European Championships July 2: Switzerland - Norway

July 6: Switzerland - Iceland

July 10: Finland - Switzerland Show more

The national team already has competitive matches on the agenda beforehand. Switzerland will face two opponents that they will also face at the European Championships: Iceland and Norway. The third opponent in the Nations League is France, and Switzerland will then face Finland in the third group game at the European Championship alongside Norway and Iceland.

The Swiss matches in the Nations League February 21: Switzerland - Iceland

February 25: Norway - Switzerland

April 4: Switzerland - France

April 8: Iceland - Switzerland

May 30: France - Switzerland

June 3: Switzerland - Norway Show more

