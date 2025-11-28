Naomi Luyet was last year's Female Youngster Player and Women's Super League Player. Image: Keystone

On 12 January 2026, the best Swiss footballers of the past year will be honored at the Swiss Football Night in Bern. The nominees have now been announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Manuel Akanji, Dan Ndoye and Granit Xhaka as well as Géraldine Reuteler, Sydney Schertenleib and Lia Wälti have been nominated in the two main categories - best Swiss player and best Swiss player. In the other five categories, the best youngster per gender and the best players from the Women's Super League, Super League and Challenge League will be selected.

At the gala, which is jointly organized by the Swiss Football Association (SFA) and the Swiss Football League (SFL), the nominees are selected by an expert jury consisting of club coaches, sports directors and captains as well as coaches of the SFA national teams.

The final result is based on the votes of the expert jury, selected media representatives and the fans, each with a third of the votes. The public vote is open from now until December 5 at www.swissfoottballnight.ch.