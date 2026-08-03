Draw
These are the possible matchups in the Champions League playoffs
FC Thun was eliminated by Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.
Social Democratic Party
Following FC Thun's bitter elimination at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb, the Champions League playoffs will take place without any Swiss teams. The potential matchups were drawn on Wednesday.
The draw for the Champions League playoffs took place in Nyon on Monday. However, it is not yet clear which teams will ultimately compete for one of the last seven spots in the group stage. The third qualifying round is still pending and will be completed on August 11.
The Draw
Meisterweg:
blue
Ligaweg:
blue
Here are the matchups for the third qualifying round:
Meisterweg
Dinamo Zagreb – KÍ Klaksvík
Kairat Almaty – Levski
Slovan Bratislava – Mjällby
Poznań Celje – Shamrock Rovers
Red Star Belgrade – Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Sofia KuPS – Lech Poznań
League Path
Sturm Graz – Fenerbahçe
Olympiacos Piraeus – NEC Nijmegen
Union Saint-Gilloise – Bodø/Glimt
Sparta Prague – Olympique Lyon
Four teams have already secured their spots in the playoffs via the Champions Path: Celtic Glasgow, AEK Athens, LASK, and Viking Stavanger.