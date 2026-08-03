Following FC Thun's bitter elimination at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb, the Champions League playoffs will take place without any Swiss teams. The potential matchups were drawn on Wednesday.

FC Thun was eliminated by Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Draw These are the possible matchups in the Champions League playoffs

The draw for the Champions League playoffs took place in Nyon on Monday. However, it is not yet clear which teams will ultimately compete for one of the last seven spots in the group stage. The third qualifying round is still pending and will be completed on August 11.

The Draw

Meisterweg:

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Ligaweg:

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Here are the matchups for the third qualifying round:

Meisterweg

Dinamo Zagreb – KÍ Klaksvík

Kairat Almaty – Levski

Slovan Bratislava – Mjällby

Poznań Celje – Shamrock Rovers

Red Star Belgrade – Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Sofia KuPS – Lech Poznań

League Path

Sturm Graz – Fenerbahçe

Olympiacos Piraeus – NEC Nijmegen

Union Saint-Gilloise – Bodø/Glimt

Sparta Prague – Olympique Lyon

Four teams have already secured their spots in the playoffs via the Champions Path: Celtic Glasgow, AEK Athens, LASK, and Viking Stavanger.

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