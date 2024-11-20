The Nations League group stage is over. Here is an overview of which teams have been promoted and which have been relegated.
League A:
Quarter-finalists: Portugal, France, Germany, Spain (seeded), Denmark, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands (unseeded).
Relegation play-offs (League A/League B): Scotland, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia.
Relegated: Switzerland, Poland, Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Draw for quarter-finals and play-offs (March 20 and 23) on Friday (12.00) in Nyon.
League B:
Promoted teams: England, Norway, Czech Republic, Wales.
Promotion play-off: Greece, Austria, Ukraine, Turkey.
Relegation play-off: Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, Georgia.
Relegated: Finland, Kazakhstan, Albania, Montenegro.
League C:
Promoted: Sweden, Romania/Kosovo, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia.
Promotion play-off: Slovakia, Kosovo/Romania, Bulgaria, Armenia.
Relegation play-off: Latvia, Luxembourg.
Relegated: Lithuania, Azerbaijan.
League D:
Promoted: San Marino, Moldova.
Promotion play-off: Gibraltar, Malta.
