Switzerland are relegated for the first time in the Nations League. IMAGO/Steinsiek.ch

The Nations League group stage is over. Here is an overview of which teams have been promoted and which have been relegated.

SDA

League A:

Quarter-finalists: Portugal, France, Germany, Spain (seeded), Denmark, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands (unseeded).

Relegation play-offs (League A/League B): Scotland, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia.

Relegated: Switzerland, Poland, Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Draw for quarter-finals and play-offs (March 20 and 23) on Friday (12.00) in Nyon.

League B:

Promoted teams: England, Norway, Czech Republic, Wales.

Promotion play-off: Greece, Austria, Ukraine, Turkey.

Relegation play-off: Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, Georgia.

Relegated: Finland, Kazakhstan, Albania, Montenegro.

Erling Haaland wins promotion to League A with Norway. IMAGO/Gonzales Photo

League C:

Promoted: Sweden, Romania/Kosovo, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia.

Promotion play-off: Slovakia, Kosovo/Romania, Bulgaria, Armenia.

Relegation play-off: Latvia, Luxembourg.

Relegated: Lithuania, Azerbaijan.

Sweden is back in League B of the Nations League. IMAGO/TT

League D:

Promoted: San Marino, Moldova.

Promotion play-off: Gibraltar, Malta.

