Carlo Boukhalfa and FC St.Gallen have been drawn to play a home match against defending champions Basel in the Cup quarter-finals. KEYSTONE

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup has produced two clashes between teams from the Super League. In St.Gallen there will be a cup clash.

Tobias Benz

The cup round of 16 is history. Two Super League teams, Basel and Sion, snapped up the last two quarter-final tickets on Thursday. Both will face an opponent from the same weight class in the quarter-finals.

Defending champions Basel must travel to St.Gallen for the cup clash. FC Sion, on the other hand, will face GC.

On paper, FC Lucerne have the easiest draw. The Central Swiss club will play against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy from the Challenge League.

The Cup quarter-finals Lausanne Ouchy - Lucerne

St.Gallen - Basel

GC - Sion

Xamax - Yverdon Show more

The quarter-finals, which will be played between February 3 and 5, 2026, will also feature a special derby. Neuchâtel Xamax and Yverdon-Sport, two teams based on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel, will face each other.

