Thriller in St.Gallen These are the quarter-final duels in the Swiss Cup

Tobias Benz

4.12.2025

Carlo Boukhalfa and FC St.Gallen have been drawn to play a home match against defending champions Basel in the Cup quarter-finals.
KEYSTONE
KEYSTONE

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup has produced two clashes between teams from the Super League. In St.Gallen there will be a cup clash.

04.12.2025, 23:09

04.12.2025, 23:35

The cup round of 16 is history. Two Super League teams, Basel and Sion, snapped up the last two quarter-final tickets on Thursday. Both will face an opponent from the same weight class in the quarter-finals.

Defending champions Basel must travel to St.Gallen for the cup clash. FC Sion, on the other hand, will face GC.

On paper, FC Lucerne have the easiest draw. The Central Swiss club will play against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy from the Challenge League.

The Cup quarter-finals

  • Lausanne Ouchy - Lucerne
  • St.Gallen - Basel
  • GC - Sion
  • Xamax - Yverdon
Show more

The quarter-finals, which will be played between February 3 and 5, 2026, will also feature a special derby. Neuchâtel Xamax and Yverdon-Sport, two teams based on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel, will face each other.

Swiss CupBasel struggles to reach the quarter-finals ++ Late Sion show in Aarau

Swiss CupWinti lose to SLO ++ GC advance to the quarter-finals ++ Xamax win penalty thriller against Nyon

Cup round of 16St.Gallen celebrate after penalty shoot-out thriller in Rapperswil ++ Lucerne beat Zug ++ Yverdon dupe Lausanne

Rumors about Swiss coachWill Urs Fischer return to the sidelines at Bundesliga club?

After the fan scandal in BirminghamUEFA announces penalty against YB

Farewell at the end of the season?Inter are apparently already looking for Yann Sommer's successor

Time travelWhich was the most beautiful national team jersey at a major tournament?

Cup round of 16Generous fundraising campaign for the opponent: FC Basel as guests in their own stadium