Lucky draw for defending champions Basel These are the round of 16 duels in the Swiss Cup

Luca Betschart

21.9.2025

Xherdan Shaqiri and defending champions Basel face FC Grand-Saconnex in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup.
Picture: Keystone

There are still no duels between Super League teams in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup. Nevertheless, the next cup round promises to be exciting.

21.09.2025, 20:04

21.09.2025, 20:35

Rapperswil-Jona will host FC St. Gallen in a cantonal derby. It will be the Espen's second after they traveled to Wil in the round of 16.

FC Aarau will once again play at home. After their surprising win against Young Boys, Super League side Sion now come to the Brügglifeld.

Nyon also face Xamax, Lausanne-Sport are away against Yverdon and Grasshoppers meet Cham.

Defending champions Basel and FC Luzern are drawn against relatively easy clubs. Basel face Grand-Saconnex from the Promotion League away from home, while Lucerne travel to first division side Zug 94.

The matches will take place between December 2 and 4.

The matches in the cup round of 16

  • FC Rapperswil-Jona - FC St.Gallen
  • FC Aarau - FC Sion
  • Zug 94 (1st) - FC Lucerne
  • FC Grand-Saconnex (PL) - FC Basel
  • SC Cham (PL) - Grasshopper Club Zürich
  • Stade Nyonnais - Neuchatel Xamax
  • Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy - FC Winterthur
  • Yverdon Sport - FC Lausanne-Sport
Show more

