Xherdan Shaqiri and defending champions Basel face FC Grand-Saconnex in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup. Picture: Keystone

There are still no duels between Super League teams in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup. Nevertheless, the next cup round promises to be exciting.

Luca Betschart

Rapperswil-Jona will host FC St. Gallen in a cantonal derby. It will be the Espen's second after they traveled to Wil in the round of 16.

FC Aarau will once again play at home. After their surprising win against Young Boys, Super League side Sion now come to the Brügglifeld.

Nyon also face Xamax, Lausanne-Sport are away against Yverdon and Grasshoppers meet Cham.

Defending champions Basel and FC Luzern are drawn against relatively easy clubs. Basel face Grand-Saconnex from the Promotion League away from home, while Lucerne travel to first division side Zug 94.

The matches will take place between December 2 and 4.

The matches in the cup round of 16 FC Rapperswil-Jona - FC St.Gallen

FC Aarau - FC Sion

Zug 94 (1st) - FC Lucerne

FC Grand-Saconnex (PL) - FC Basel

SC Cham (PL) - Grasshopper Club Zürich

Stade Nyonnais - Neuchatel Xamax

Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy - FC Winterthur

Yverdon Sport - FC Lausanne-Sport Show more

