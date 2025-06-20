  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Female artists on the ball These are the seven top stars of the Women's European Championship in Switzerland

Linus Hämmerli

1.7.2025

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025
Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. A genius on the ball: Aitana Bonmatí.

A genius on the ball: Aitana Bonmatí.

Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Always on the lookout on the wing: Salma Paralluelo.

Always on the lookout on the wing: Salma Paralluelo.

Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Scores goals like no other: Vivianne Miedema.

Scores goals like no other: Vivianne Miedema.

Image: IMAGO/Orange Pictures

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Light-footed and determined: Caroline Graham Hansen.

Light-footed and determined: Caroline Graham Hansen.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Striker with a killer instinct: Alessia Russo.

Striker with a killer instinct: Alessia Russo.

Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. A wall in defense: Lucy Bronze.

A wall in defense: Lucy Bronze.

Image: IMAGO/Sportimage

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Defensive player with offensive drive: Giulia Gwinn.

Defensive player with offensive drive: Giulia Gwinn.

Image: IMAGO/Laci Perenyi

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025
Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. A genius on the ball: Aitana Bonmatí.

A genius on the ball: Aitana Bonmatí.

Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Always on the lookout on the wing: Salma Paralluelo.

Always on the lookout on the wing: Salma Paralluelo.

Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Scores goals like no other: Vivianne Miedema.

Scores goals like no other: Vivianne Miedema.

Image: IMAGO/Orange Pictures

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Light-footed and determined: Caroline Graham Hansen.

Light-footed and determined: Caroline Graham Hansen.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Striker with a killer instinct: Alessia Russo.

Striker with a killer instinct: Alessia Russo.

Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. A wall in defense: Lucy Bronze.

A wall in defense: Lucy Bronze.

Image: IMAGO/Sportimage

Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025. Defensive player with offensive drive: Giulia Gwinn.

Defensive player with offensive drive: Giulia Gwinn.

Image: IMAGO/Laci Perenyi

Switzerland will be the big stage for European women footballers. Two-time world player Aitana Bonmatí is one of the big stars. An overview of the top stars at Euro 2025.

01.07.2025, 07:10

01.07.2025, 07:43

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • The European Women's Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27, 2025.
  • The national teams will be competing with their best players.
  • blue Sport provides an overview of the top stars. The list is not exhaustive.
Show more
Frauen-EM Übersicht Spielplan
Spielplan
 Nati-Kader
Nati-Kader
 Stars
Stars
 Public Viewings
Public V.
 

Spain

Aitana Bonmatí

Agile, strong on the ball, a top-class overview: the two-time world footballer is one of the figureheads of Spain and world football in general. The attacking midfielder is unpredictable. At the age of 25, she has already dusted off many trophies: World Cup title 2023, three Champions League titles, six times Spanish champion. On Sunday, she was discharged from hospital after recovering from meningitis and entered the camp.

 

Spain

Salma Paralluelo

Winger par excellence. The former track and field athlete plays knots in the legs of her opponents. In 2019, she won gold in the 400-metre sprint at the U18 European Indoor Championships, and six years later the 21-year-old is a permanent fixture in the Spanish national football team. Paralluelo has scored 14 goals in 37 international matches. Euro 2024 is the second tournament for her home country. In 2023, she played a major role in winning the World Cup.

 

The Netherlands

Vivianne Miedema

The 28-year-old Dutchwoman scores goals by the meter. She has scored no fewer than 97 goals in 124 games for the Oranje. She played with national team player Lia Wälti at Arsenal until 2024 before moving to Manchester City last summer. In 2017, she became European champion with the Netherlands as a young hopeful, and in Switzerland she wants to shoot her home country to the title as one of the most accurate strikers in Europe.

 

Norway

Caroline Graham Hansen

Erling Haaland is the male counterpart to Caroline Graham Hansen. The Norwegian is one of the best attackers around. In the past season, she scored 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) for her country and club in 43 games across all competitions. In her home country, the 30-year-old was named the country's best player five times. With Barcelona, the number 10 won the championship five times and the Champions League three times. Switzerland got a taste of her scoring qualities last February when she scored the decisive 2:1 goal for the Norwegians shortly before the end. They will meet again in Basel on July 2, when Norway play Switzerland in the European Championship opener.

 

England

Alessia Russo

Lia Wälti knows the 26-year-old striker very well. Alessia Mia Teresa Russo - as her full name is - has been playing for Arsenal since the summer of 2023 and was a key player for the Gunners on their way to winning this year's Champions League. She is also hugely important for England. Russo was instrumental in England's European Championship win in 2022 with four goals and one assist.

 

England

Lucy Bronze

Bronze received the FIFA Player of the Year award in 2020 - and as a defender, that's saying something. At Chelsea FC, she is part of the best defense in the English league. In 22 games, the team led by Bronze conceded just 13 goals and won the title last season, twelve points ahead of Arsenal. Most recently, she also impressed as a goalscorer and provider of assists. In the 6:0 demonstration of power in the Nations League against Portugal, she recorded a goal and an assist.

 

Germany

Giulia Gwinn

Has captained the DFB team since Alexandra Popp retired. Gwinn is a defensive player with a lot of offensive drive. She has scored 14 goals in 63 international matches. At the 2019 World Cup, the 25-year-old was named the best young player of the tournament. She is also characterized by her versatility. She can play in defense and in midfield.

European Championship ticker. Former national team coach Grings sounds the alarm:

European Championship tickerFormer national team coach Grings sounds the alarm: "There's a rumbling in the Swiss team"

More sport

4:3 sensation after extra time. Al-Hilal shock ManCity and Akanji in the last 16 of the Club World Cup

4:3 sensation after extra timeAl-Hilal shock ManCity and Akanji in the last 16 of the Club World Cup

Last 16. Yann Sommer and Inter Milan fail to reach the last 16 of the Club World Cup against Fluminense

Last 16Yann Sommer and Inter Milan fail to reach the last 16 of the Club World Cup against Fluminense

Scandal in the 4th league. Player beats up referee - and is banned for 20 years

Scandal in the 4th leaguePlayer beats up referee - and is banned for 20 years

Reif on the Hoeness insult.

Reif on the Hoeness insult"Anyone who makes a public statement about Bayern knows that they are calling out the old patriarch"

Our national team ace from Norway. Mama Vallotto:

Our national team ace from NorwayMama Vallotto: "We took Smilla off the team because she was much better than her brother"