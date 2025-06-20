Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025 A genius on the ball: Aitana Bonmatí. Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto Always on the lookout on the wing: Salma Paralluelo. Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto Scores goals like no other: Vivianne Miedema. Image: IMAGO/Orange Pictures Light-footed and determined: Caroline Graham Hansen. Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran Striker with a killer instinct: Alessia Russo. Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock A wall in defense: Lucy Bronze. Image: IMAGO/Sportimage Defensive player with offensive drive: Giulia Gwinn. Image: IMAGO/Laci Perenyi Top 7 of the Women's EURO 2025 A genius on the ball: Aitana Bonmatí. Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto Always on the lookout on the wing: Salma Paralluelo. Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto Scores goals like no other: Vivianne Miedema. Image: IMAGO/Orange Pictures Light-footed and determined: Caroline Graham Hansen. Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran Striker with a killer instinct: Alessia Russo. Image: IMAGO/Shutterstock A wall in defense: Lucy Bronze. Image: IMAGO/Sportimage Defensive player with offensive drive: Giulia Gwinn. Image: IMAGO/Laci Perenyi

Switzerland will be the big stage for European women footballers. Two-time world player Aitana Bonmatí is one of the big stars. An overview of the top stars at Euro 2025.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The European Women's Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27, 2025.

The national teams will be competing with their best players.

blue Sport provides an overview of the top stars. The list is not exhaustive. Show more

Spain Aitana Bonmatí

Agile, strong on the ball, a top-class overview: the two-time world footballer is one of the figureheads of Spain and world football in general. The attacking midfielder is unpredictable. At the age of 25, she has already dusted off many trophies: World Cup title 2023, three Champions League titles, six times Spanish champion. On Sunday, she was discharged from hospital after recovering from meningitis and entered the camp.

Spain Salma Paralluelo

Winger par excellence. The former track and field athlete plays knots in the legs of her opponents. In 2019, she won gold in the 400-metre sprint at the U18 European Indoor Championships, and six years later the 21-year-old is a permanent fixture in the Spanish national football team. Paralluelo has scored 14 goals in 37 international matches. Euro 2024 is the second tournament for her home country. In 2023, she played a major role in winning the World Cup.

The Netherlands Vivianne Miedema

The 28-year-old Dutchwoman scores goals by the meter. She has scored no fewer than 97 goals in 124 games for the Oranje. She played with national team player Lia Wälti at Arsenal until 2024 before moving to Manchester City last summer. In 2017, she became European champion with the Netherlands as a young hopeful, and in Switzerland she wants to shoot her home country to the title as one of the most accurate strikers in Europe.

Norway Caroline Graham Hansen

Erling Haaland is the male counterpart to Caroline Graham Hansen. The Norwegian is one of the best attackers around. In the past season, she scored 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) for her country and club in 43 games across all competitions. In her home country, the 30-year-old was named the country's best player five times. With Barcelona, the number 10 won the championship five times and the Champions League three times. Switzerland got a taste of her scoring qualities last February when she scored the decisive 2:1 goal for the Norwegians shortly before the end. They will meet again in Basel on July 2, when Norway play Switzerland in the European Championship opener.

England Alessia Russo

Lia Wälti knows the 26-year-old striker very well. Alessia Mia Teresa Russo - as her full name is - has been playing for Arsenal since the summer of 2023 and was a key player for the Gunners on their way to winning this year's Champions League. She is also hugely important for England. Russo was instrumental in England's European Championship win in 2022 with four goals and one assist.

England Lucy Bronze

Bronze received the FIFA Player of the Year award in 2020 - and as a defender, that's saying something. At Chelsea FC, she is part of the best defense in the English league. In 22 games, the team led by Bronze conceded just 13 goals and won the title last season, twelve points ahead of Arsenal. Most recently, she also impressed as a goalscorer and provider of assists. In the 6:0 demonstration of power in the Nations League against Portugal, she recorded a goal and an assist.

Germany Giulia Gwinn

Has captained the DFB team since Alexandra Popp retired. Gwinn is a defensive player with a lot of offensive drive. She has scored 14 goals in 63 international matches. At the 2019 World Cup, the 25-year-old was named the best young player of the tournament. She is also characterized by her versatility. She can play in defense and in midfield.